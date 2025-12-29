YANTAI, China, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Along China's eastern coastline, the city of Yantai has developed into the country's most established center for wine industry, bringing together vineyards, large-scale manufacturing and a fast-growing wine tourism sector. Recently, American video creator Jack made a 48-hour visit to the region, offering new insights into how China's wine industry thrives in the city.

China Matter's Feature: How Yantai Built Up China's Leading Wine Industry

Yantai is home to more than 60 vineyards and estate wineries, many of which have expanded beyond production to tourism and cultural experiences. At Longting Vineyard, a boutique estate by the sea, visitors are invited to experience a slow life for a while, tasting a glass of wine paired with traditional wellness activities. "We want people to experience not just our wines, but a lifestyle connected to the land and local culture," said Emma Wang, Director of Operations at Longting Vineyard.

Natural conditions play a key role in shaping the region's wines. As a city by the sea, Yantai benefits from abundant sunshine, a mild maritime climate and mineral-rich soils. These factors allow grapes to ripen slowly and evenly, producing wines that are often described as fresh, balanced and elegant. According to Zheng Anyu, Tasting and Sales Manager at Longting, the region's Chardonnay reflects these traits particularly well, with clean acidity and subtle notes influenced by sea breezes.

Besides boutique wineries, Yantai also represents the industrial backbone of Chinese winemaking. The city hosts more than 200 wine producers and accounts for roughly one-third of China's total wine output. At Changyu, China's first modern winery founded more than 130 years ago, automated production lines amaze visitors by its scale and efficiency that now represents the highest level of the industry.

Quality remains the foundation of the fame. Over the past three years, wines from Yantai have won more than 700 international awards. Ruan Shili, Chief Winemaker of Changyu Cabernet, said consistency in grape sourcing and strict control of key production steps are essential. "When talking about wine-making, grapes decide its success for about 70 percent, and the other 30 percent depends on technique," he said.

With an annual wine tourism flow of three to four million visitors and a wine-making history spanning more than a century, Yantai is continuously transforming from a wine production hub into a city of wine culture with greater global reputation.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/ut_V_nY4DA8

