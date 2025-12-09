China Matters' Feature: A Dutch Vlogger's Shenzhen Symphony -- Bridging Cultures Through Music

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Dutch vlogger has struck a chord with a global audience by paying for a foreign musician to craft an original song celebrating the Shenzhen, China for US$700.

The video unfolds like a cultural adventure. At first, the foreign musician is awed by Shenzhen's striking contrasts - gleaming skyscrapers tower over ancient temples, while tech hubs buzz alongside traditional markets. Through heartfelt conversations, the vlogger and musician dive into Shenzhen's essence: its relentless innovation, diverse population, and harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

The creative process is a delightful clash of cultures. The musician experiments, fusing electronic beats with Chinese folk instruments, and struggles to capture Shenzhen's spirit in English lyrics. Meanwhile, the vlogger shares personal anecdotes about the city's warmth and energy, from late - night street food to vibrant art scenes.

The final song is a masterpiece. It portrays Shenzhen as a beacon of progress, where people from all walks of life come together to shape the future. This project is a testament to how music can transcend borders, offering a fresh, heartfelt perspective on one of China's most dynamic cities.

Dive into this cross-cultural musical journey and experience Shenzhen like never before.

YouTube Link：https://youtu.be/5EWf7k3Xlr8?si=SFX2s2HPrXWNEFed

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EWf7k3Xlr8

