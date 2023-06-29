China Matters Feature: Chengdu the Place for Street Culture

BEIJING, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu has become a hotspot to skate in China. China Matters report from China's southwestern city to see how it's "breaking the rules" with conventional basketball and turning it into their own game of streetball.

Ready to shred and slam in Chengdu?
Whether it be hip-hop, nightlife, and live shows, or skateboarding and streetball, Chengdu has a reputation in China as a city with its own personality and a culture all about showing one's colors. For many in Chengdu, self-expression is found through their favorite sports. And with the 2021 FISU World University Games coming up, youth from around the world will be coming to the host city, Chengdu, to showcase their talents.

China Matters host Josh heads to Chengdu to get a taste of how the streets give Chengdu its own unique swagger. He shreds the gnar with lifetime skateboarded and Chengdu local Jason, and hits the courts with a group of Chengdu "streetballers."  Can Josh survive the unforgiving cement of Chengdu skateparks and finesse his way to the hoop past towering streetball players? How are the streets of Chengdu reinventing the norm, recreating styles and redefining what it means to "live" in the streets? View the video to find out.

