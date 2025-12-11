YICHUN, China, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of five influencers and four young creators from around the world recently journeyed to central China's Yichun city, sharing its unique charm globally.

They kicked off with traditional Chinese wellness, trying acupuncture and cupping. The gentle insertion of needles and the soothing suction left them fascinated by ancient healing arts.

China Matters’ Feature: Global Creators Unveil Yichun's Allure

At a pottery studio, they got hands - on, shaping clay into beautiful pieces, connecting with Yichun's artistic heritage. They also delved into local culture, playing the lively Desheng Drum and being mesmerized by the mysterious Nuo Dance, while a fireworks factory tour set the stage for a nighttime spectacle. In Wanzai, a dazzling fireworks show lit up the sky, blending tradition with modern entertainment.

The next day, climbing Mingyue Mountain, they were greeted by a breathtaking sea of clouds at the summit. This awe - inspiring sight marked a perfect end to their adventure.

All the real experience the influencers had would be presented in their videos that'll take the world on a virtual tour of Yichun's wonders, fostering global appreciation for this Chinese gem.

YouTube Link：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qraTf-zOBHU

