China Matters' Feature: How does Beijing do fashion differently than anywhere else?

News provided by

China Matters

25 Sep, 2023, 04:35 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September in Beijing means fashion week, with the opening ceremony kicking off on the night of the 15. The overall vibe at the ceremony was like that of many fashion shows, deep house music booming while models strut across the runway staring intensely into the camera at the end of the catwalk. But it began slightly different from most fashion shows, with models dressed in traditional Chinese attire reenacting what would seem like the scenes of everyday life in the streets of Shanghai 100 years ago.

Continue Reading
How is Beijing Fashion Week becoming a platform for hundreds of designers
How is Beijing Fashion Week becoming a platform for hundreds of designers

Beijing is doing fashion a little differently this year. New styles are blending with traditional Chinese elements showcasing one-of-a-kind designs in front of historical Beijing landmarks like Qianmen Gate. In this video, American host Jack Klumpp and Evy Pinero attend fashion week for the first time. Jack gets an up-close look at the runway shows themed around the distinctive styles of different ethnic cultures like that of the Ewenkis and Tibetans. He also learns about the highlights and aspirations of Beijing Fashion Week from the event organizer Zhao Zhe.

Meanwhile, Evy heads down to the intangible cultural heritage workshop where she experiences the ancient Chinese design art of paper marbling and new fashion tech like a scanning device that can take one's body measurements and generate one's 3D model all in a matter of three seconds.

How is Beijing Fashion Week becoming a platform for hundreds of designers to showcase their creations? What will we see when traditional attire is reborn with elements of modern fashion?

Contact: Li Siwei
Tel：008610-68996996
E-mail：[email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnsoT8iCHQ8
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146127/4293134/ChinaMatters_Logo.jpg

SOURCE China Matters

Also from this source

China Matters' Feature: A Coastal City of Modernity and Tradition

China Matters' Feature: Beautiful Coast but More Than That

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.