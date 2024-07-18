China Matters' Feature: How Does the Culture of Ming Dynasty Come to Life?

BEIJING, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Ming Dynasty Culture Forum was successfully held in Beijing on July 13rd 2024, which highlighted the artistry, traditions, and daily life of the period, inviting audiences worldwide to explore the rich heritages of one of China's most influential dynasties.

Ming Dynasty, from 1368 A.D. to 1644 A.D., is deemed a flourishing period of economy, culture and technology. And the prosperity is brought back from thousands of years ago.

American Vlogger Jack Klumpp is thinking of taking part into the ancient memories. Putting on the Ming Dynasty armor, he turns himself into a soldier of that time. Through a talk with the arts and crafts master Li Hui, Jack learns the meticulous process of crafting armor and its function. The story reaches a climax as Jack participates in a ceremonial reenactment at Juyong Pass wearing the handmade replica.

The elegance of Ming Dynasty Hanfu, or Chinese costume, is showcased by Marina, a journalist and vlogger who tries on two styles of female clothing. Engaging with Hanfu expert Cai Zehong, she unravels details of the well-designed garments, like the horse-face skirt and the long robe.

The majestic court music of the Ming Dynasty, or Zhonghe Shaoyue in Chinese, is introduced by Ekaterina Kaligaeva, an internet influencer. This ceremonial music, by blending ritual, song, and dance, through performances on 14 traditional instruments, including the sheng and chime bells. Kaligaeva even plays "Ode to Joy" on the chime bells, adding a modern touch.

In the Great Archery Ceremony, Jack Klumpp returns to explore the Ming Dynasty archery ritual. He acquires the skills of shoot arrows in rhythm with music. Historically, winners earned the honor of standing beside the emperor in ceremonial events.

By presenting various ancient events and rituals to the modern audience, the 2024 Ming Dynasty Culture Forum connects past and present, fostering a deeper appreciation of China's cultural heritage. Through engaging storytelling and reenactments, the forum brings the splendor of the Ming Dynasty to the audience world-wide and celebrate its cultural achievements.

