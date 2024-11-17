BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year marked the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. Alongside the Initiative, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plays a key role in promoting the two countries' collaboration. With Pakistan's population reaching nearly 250 million, these developments have provided significant improvements in quality of life, creating access to new opportunities and economic growth.

China Matters’ Feature: What Is High-Quality Development of the Belt and Road Initiative?

In a recent Q&A session as part of the Keywords to Understand China series, Zoon Ahmed Khan, a Pakistani international relations scholar and visiting fellow at Tsinghua University's Belt and Road Institute, shared insights on China-Pakistani collaborative achievements under the BRI.

According to Khan, Pakistan's engagement with the BRI illustrates this impact, with projects launched in 2015 generating over $46 billion in commitments. These investments have created more than 200,000 jobs while addressing urgent needs in electricity, transportation, and social infrastructure.

"One example is Pakistan's first metro line in my home city, completed as part of CPEC, which has brought accessible public transport to our community," Khan noted. "The transformation in transportation is opening up opportunities that were previously out of reach for many ordinary citizens."

This topic highlights China's emphasis on the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Originally focused on infrastructure development, the BRI has entered a new phase that emphasizes "high-quality" development aimed at fostering sustainable growth and addressing the unique challenges faced by participating countries.

High-quality development of the BRI also encourages partner countries to seek approaches aligned with their social and environmental contexts, allowing for a more tailored approach to growth. According to Khan, this new phase of the BRI supports countries to identify development paths suited to their unique circumstances. "High-quality development of the BRI has created a platform for countries to exchange insights and build solutions that are context-specific," she explained.

Through high-quality, community-centered partnerships, the BRI remains a significant platform for countries seeking to build sustainable growth and development pathways that benefit local populations and support a broader vision of global connectivity.

