LUOYANG, China, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the heart of China's Central Plains lies the Erlitou site, widely believed to be the capital of the Xia Dynasty — the first dynasty in Chinese history. Recent exchanges between leading Chinese and international archaeologists are shedding new light on its pivotal role in the birth of Chinese civilization.

China Matters' Feature: What Makes Luoyang Unique Among the World's Ancient Capitals

Wang Wei, academician of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and president of the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology, calls Erlitou "a cornerstone for studying the archaeology of the Xia Dynasty." Covering nearly three million square meters, the site features palatial foundations, bronze and jade artifacts. More importantly, it is regarded as the earliest urban layout with a central axis — a design that influenced subsequent Chinese capitals.

Mark Pollard, Chief Scientist at the University of Oxford's Research Laboratory for Archaeology and the History of Art, has followed the site's progress for more than a decade. Pollard says Erlitou marks the earliest use of bronze for ritual vessels, demonstrating how early China combined cultural symbolism with technological innovation.

Among the museum's most striking discoveries is a turquoise-inlaid dragon plaque unearthed from a royal tomb — a masterpiece of craftsmanship dating back to nearly 4,000 years ago. The find reflects the ancient Chinese reverence for jade, which evolved from simple ornamentation into a spiritual medium symbolizing hierarchy and divinity.

Today, the Erlitou Archaeological Site Museum of the Xia Capital stands as a bridge between the past and the present. Once remote and purely academic, the site has become a living cultural heritage that integrates with tourism and modern life.

"Luoyang has become an outstanding model in the preservation and revitalization of archaeological heritage," said Wang. "It was where the ancient Chinese civilization began and thrived — and now where the world can experience this enduring legacy."

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/-F23IkuwviU

SOURCE China Matters