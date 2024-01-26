China Matters' Feature: Zhongshan - Embracing Sustainable Living

News provided by

China Matters

26 Jan, 2024, 06:05 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongshan and Burnaby, with a sister city relationship spanning 12 years, share much in common when it comes to environmental consciousness. They both have a strong commitment to enhancing air quality and protecting the ocean. In recent years, a growing number of young individuals, including new graduates from prestigious colleges, have been drawn to Zhongshan by the city's pursuit of innovative urban eco-fashion.

What measures has Zhongshan taken to create ubiquitous green areas? How are youngsters in Zhongshan making a difference?

Continue Reading
Zhongshan & Burnaby: Innovators of Urban Eco-fashion
Zhongshan & Burnaby: Innovators of Urban Eco-fashion

In this video, our host Deniz visits a Zhongshan downtown park that retains the industrial elements of the former shipyard while serving as a natural oxygen bar with a lush green landscape. Apart from the city center, Deniz also travels to Qixi village in southern Zhongshan to witness the innovative ecological practices that the locals have embraced. After speaking with Mr Hao, head of the Qi Xi live farm, Deniz finds that the village is actually more than just a village; rather, it is a brand-new, distinctive community founded by a group of nature-loving youngsters who value sustainable living.

What makes Zhongshan's Qixi so enticing to young people? How does this youthful group work together to fulfill their shared ambition of revitalizing the countryside?

Contact: Feng Kehui
Tel: 008610-68996566
E-mail: [email protected] 

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/0e15AigGWNU

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0e15AigGWNU
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146127/4515204/ChinaMatters_Logo.jpg

SOURCE China Matters

Also from this source

China Matters präsentiert: Sharing Green Development Concept with the World (Das Konzenpt der grünen Entwicklung mit der Welt teilen)

China Matters präsentiert: Sharing Green Development Concept with the World (Das Konzenpt der grünen Entwicklung mit der Welt teilen)

Im Laufe der letzten Jahrzehnte hat sich China zu einem Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der weltweiten Aufforstung entwickelt. Von 2000 bis 2017 trug China...
China Matters' Features: Sharing Green Development Concept with the World

China Matters' Features: Sharing Green Development Concept with the World

Over the last decades, China has emerged as a leader in the world's afforestation efforts. From 2000 to 2017, China contributed a fourth of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.