China Matters' Features: Is China getting greener?

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Matters releases a talk show on China's green development.

China aims to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060. Harmony between humanity and nature has been defined as one of the five major features of Chinese modernization.

In this episode of The Talk, a talk show series under the video brand China Matters, we invite two environmental conservationists to share with us their stories in China.

Matt Grager, Climate Program Director of WildAid, believes Chinese people's attitude shift towards environmental protection is related to certain governmental policies.

"It started with ecological civilization and people starting to understand harmony with nature," said Matt Grager. "And then the dual carbon goal has come out, which really puts a numerical goal on that idea of ecological civilization."

Paul Holt, a birdwatcher and environmental conservationist based in Beijing, pointed out that most Chinese have no interest or knowledge of wildlife based on his observation in China.

"I think it's important to encourage an interest in wildlife and birds," said Paul Holt. "The best way to do that is to start with young kids."

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXJfdgzZdag&t=295s

