China Matters' Features: Sharing Green Development Concept with the World

News provided by

China Matters

24 Jan, 2024, 07:07 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decades, China has emerged as a leader in the world's afforestation efforts. From 2000 to 2017, China contributed a fourth of the global increment of forest area, more than any other country in the world. China's eco-friendly development is making the world much greener.

Continue Reading
China and the world are joining hands for a greener future
China and the world are joining hands for a greener future

The reason why China has made such remarkable achievements is that China has been adhering to the concept of green development that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." Many villages across the country have taken on a new look in the past 20 years. Yucun Village in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, used to live on mining and cement production, which caused severe ecological damage. Today, the small village has embarked on a path of eco-friendly tourism through industrial transformation, and has been awarded Best Tourism Village by the UN World Tourism Organization.

China also shares its green development experience with the world. At the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, China announced eight steps to support high-quality B&R cooperation, including continuing to promote green development. In Angola, Chinese engineers brought clean drinking water to people living in the arid wilderness. In Ecuador, the China-built hydropower station delivers clean energy to around 220,000 local households while endeavoring to improve local biodiversity during construction and operation phases.

China Matters' animated series Xi's Thought Made Easy highlights China's green development achievements and its commitment to continue promoting the concept of sustainable development and sharing experiences with other countries to protect our shared home.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/wyVVTF_VhWY

SOURCE China Matters

Also from this source

China Matters' Feature: How did Honolulu and Zhongshan create intertwining legacies?

China Matters' Feature: How did Honolulu and Zhongshan create intertwining legacies?

What do Honolulu and the city of Zhongshan thousands of miles away have in common? Why did these two seemingly unrelated places become sister cities...
China Matters' Feature：Why Zhongshan and Burnaby are called the cities of gaming?

China Matters' Feature：Why Zhongshan and Burnaby are called the cities of gaming?

With a bunch of popular online games, the Canadian gaming industry enjoys a high reputation globally. Burnaby is a pacesetter in the country's gaming ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.