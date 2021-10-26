China Media Group launches CCTV Olympic Channel, related digital platforms

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Media Group (CMG) launched the CCTV Olympic Channel and its digital platforms at 16:00 on Monday, marking the world's first 24-hour 4K ultra-high-definition satellite television sports channel.

The Olympic Channel is the result of strategic cooperation between CMG and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It is the only broadcasting platform on the Chinese mainland authorized by the IOC to use the word "Olympic" and the Olympic rings.

