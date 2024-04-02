China Medical University Hospital, Collaborated with Microsoft Taiwan, Launched GenAI: gHi System

gHi system is the world's first GenAI medical record system in Mandarin and reduce time spent by 75%

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) and Microsoft Taiwan announced the Generative Healthcare Intelligent (gHi) System, which is being applied to the hospital's medical records. According to CMUH, gHi is not only the world's first GenAI medical record system constructed mainly in Mandarin, but also has been referred to as "the Mandarin version of Nuance applications."Nuance, a Microsoft company, is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI and ambient intelligence with solutions to alleviate the burden of clinical documentation and empower providers to deliver better patient experiences."gHi" system captures and recognizes verbal input from healthcare professionals, and efficiently generates medical records using its AI engine. "CMUH has successfully developed gHi, a Chinese speech AI engine application for medical institutions in Taiwan, utilizing the Microsoft Azure platform. The AI engine greatly reduces time spent on the manual maintenance of medical records by 75%. It can be used in recording discussions with new patients, verbal information from nurses, preparing inpatient medical records, exporting examination reports, and even handling customized requests. " Superintendent Der-Yang Cho of CMUH stated.

gHi system was led by Superintendent Der-Yang Cho's initiation, and it is further implemented by CMUH AI Center. Being supported by Microsoft Azure GPT-4, gHi system allows experts to record medical information through verbal inpu t. Further, it utilizes language models to summarize and analyze text, and automatically generate medical terminology and recommendations from the key information. gHi will undergo continued optimization to expand the scope of healthcare services, with more emphasis on patient-centric care and patient needs to further improve medical quality. gHi system is beneficial in improving medical record quality, as well as facilitating interdisciplinary cooperation and communication.

Superintendent Cho of CMUH highlighted that the conventional management of medical records through paperwork or manual input frequently leads to inefficiencies and errors. Medical professionals can easily complete records through voice recording using gHi system, and to improve the efficiency and accuracy of medical record maintenance.Significantly, the gHi system can reduce the time medical experts spend on maintaining medical records by 75% compared to traditional methods.

Sean Pien, General Manager at Microsoft Taiwan, mentioned, "Healthcare professionals are known to bear heavy burdens and stress, as they need to respond to patient needs and make decisions in emergency settings. It's our pleasure to collaborate with CMUH to reduce documentation work for healthcare experts and improve the quality of patient care. Microsoft Azure is a versatile platform, including enterprise-level computing capabilities, great variety in machine learning service solutions, multiple programming languages and tools, the powerful summarization and generation abilities of Azure OpenAI, and extensive resources of global data centers. All of these can ensure the accuracy and stability of "gHi System" constructed by CMUH. Microsoft's global endeavors to introduce AI-powered verbal recognition into healthcare have borne fruit."

CMUH and Microsoft Taiwan together look forward to continuously investing in AI applications for next-generation medical platforms, driving the intelligent transformation of Taiwan's healthcare industry.

