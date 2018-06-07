China Mobile Games Market to 2022: China Will Enjoy Strong Growth in Digital Gamers and Games Revenue in the Next 5 Years, to Reach $42 Billion USD in Domestic Revenue by 2022

China will enjoy strong growth in digital gamers and games revenue in the next 5 years, to reach $42 billion USD in domestic revenue by 2022 (with well over half coming from mobile games).



With nearly 600 million gamers (more than 2x the population of the US), China is by far the world's largest mobile games market and makes up more than 25% of global mobile games revenue. Global game companies, hardware providers, and others must take the time to understand the incredibly complicated Chinese mobile games market and Chinese gamers' motivations, behavior, demands, and economic reality in order to build games and products that will soar to the top of the charts.



What's included:

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2022 by games segment

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, spending, behavior, and usage for mobile games

Trends analysis that formed our market size and forecast data

Market share estimates for game publishers and Top 10 games lists

Market size & forecast

Growth drivers & trends

Mobile esports

Publishers & app markets

Top games

Mobile devices & hardware

Financial transaction events

Game approvals & regulations

Analysis of our proprietary survey of Chinese gamers

85 slides with more than 50 data exhibits

Key takeaways from the analysis:

China's mobile games market is projected to grow from $16 billion in 2018 to $24.7 billion in domestic revenue by 2022.

mobile games market is projected to grow from in 2018 to in domestic revenue by 2022. The number of mobile gamers is set to increase from 598 million in 2018 to 720 million in 2021. (5-year CAGR 5.2%).

Mobile games revenue is the fastest growing segment and is projected to overtake PC online games this year, making up nearly two-thirds of total games revenue in 2022.

Esports continues to be one of the strongest drivers of growth, with battle royale the hottest new genre on mobile platforms.

In terms of spending, core game genres are leading the charge, yet casual games also generate revenue.

The number of female gamers that play and spend in games is increasing

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Size and Forecast



3. Growth Drivers and Trends



4. Mobile Esports



5. Publishers and App Markets



6. Top Mobile Games



7. Mobile Devices and Hardware



8. Gamer Insights



9. Financial Transaction Events



10. Game Approvals and Regulations



11. Appendix and Glossary



12. Methodology

