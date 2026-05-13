BATON ROUGE, La., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 9 to 25 in the United States, the China National Silk Museum presented the exhibition Splendors Along the Silk Road: Chinese Silk Culture and Art at the Textile & Costume Museum of Louisiana State University. The exhibition is part of the Global Showcase, a modular touring program by the China National Silk Museum that combines digital displays, Silk Road artifacts, and selected collections. It later traveled to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, opening on April 29 for a one-month run.

China National Silk Museum Launches “Splendors Along the Silk Road” U.S. Touring Exhibition

Centered on "Global Civilizational Exchange Through Silk," the exhibition highlights mutual learning among civilizations and creative transformation of tradition. Through a narrative structure of "origin – transmission – transformation," it unfolds across four sections: The Origin of Silk, Sericulture and Silk Weaving in China's Agrarian Age, Auspicious Motifs Along the Silk Road, and Revitalizing Silk Art Through Design. A total of 26 sets of exhibits are presented, including archaeological reproductions and contemporary designs such as Qianshanyang silk fragment, Tang brocade with winged horse motifs, The Silk Road scarf, and Flourishing Flowers and Ruyi series – featuring three pieces of clothing.

By combining cultural relic reproduction with contemporary reinterpretation, the exhibition traces the technological and cultural history of Chinese sericulture while illustrating silk's journey across the Silk Road and its exchanges with global civilizations. It reflects the shared human pursuit of beauty and affirms that civilizations grow richer through exchange and mutual learning, serving as a bridge for cultural dialogue between China and the world.

The Global Showcase program adopts a modular "digital + replica" structure, offering an efficient and flexible model for international touring exhibitions. By reducing logistical costs and installation time while enabling remote updates of digital content, it allows "one development, global reuse" and adapts to diverse local contexts. As an important initiative of the China National Silk Museum's international cultural exchange efforts, the Global Showcase embodies the enduring vitality of Chinese silk culture and serves as a bridge for cross-cultural dialogue. Having traveled to multiple countries including Hungary, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, France, Brazil and other countries, the program demonstrates how art and heritage can foster mutual understanding between China and the world.

SOURCE China National Silk Museum