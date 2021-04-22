DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China National Tobacco Corporation: Heat-not-Burn Subsidiaries Marketing Activity in Domestic and Foreign Markets for 2017-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of marketing activity of heat-not-burn products developed by China National Tobacco Corporation subsidiaries for 2017-2020 year.

The report reviewed all HnB products that were officially released in domestic and foreign markets as well as co-operation ties in the Chinese heated tobacco market.

CNTC's HnB brands are presented in many foreign markets, among which are mostly Asian and Eastern European countries. The report includes complete list of HnB consumables made by major domestic CNTC companies such as Sichuan, Yunnan, Hubei, Guangdong, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Shandong, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Shanghai, etc.

China Tobacco has a market of 300 million Chinese smokers with a significant part active HnB users. It is the largest heat-not-burn market in the world with a huge variety of HnB brands released locally and in foreign markets.

The domestic HnB sector is completely dominated by CNTC. It has launched heat-not-burn products in Sichuan, Yunnan, Guangdong, Anhui, Hubei, Heilongjiang and other provinces, and has been actively engaged in overseas markets. CNTC HnB brands are presented in many foreign markets, among which are mostly Asian countries and Eastern European countries.

Most HnB devices are promoted with dedicated consumables. HnB devices are either produced at own facilities of CNTC subsidiaries or are OEM versions developed by third-party manufacturers. The major CNTC subsidiaries with the largest number of HnB devices presented in the domestic market are Sichuan Tobacco, Yunnan and Guangdong.

The report includes a brief review of HnB electronic devices produced in cooperation with major Chinese hardware manufacturers. There is also a brief description of companies engaged in the Chinese HnB market, and a complete list of HnB products with release dates and corresponding references in domestic and foreign markets, a map of presence of CNTC HnB brands in foreign markets, and a timeline of CNTC HnB products by release date. CNTC's products profiles are also attached in the form of the Appendix.

Key Topics Covered:

Glossary

Executive summary

1. CNTC structure of HnB branches

2. CNTC brand releases

2.1 Domestic market

2.2. Foreign markets

Map of official brand releases

3. Manufacturers collaborating with CNTC

3.1 Domestic market

3.2 Foreign markets



Companies Mentioned

China National Tobacco Corporation, Sichuan China Tobacco Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Sanlian New Materials Co., Ltd.

China Tobacco Henan Industrial Co., Ltd.

China Tobacco Anhui Industrial Co., Ltd.

China Tobacco Jiangxi Industrial LLC

Wuhan Tobacco Group Co., Ltd.

China Tobacco Hubei Industrial LLC

China Tobacco Guangdong Industrial Co., Ltd.

China Tobacco Yunnan Industrial Co., Ltd.

Hongta Tobacco (Group) Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Cigarette Factory (Shanghai Tobacco Group Co., Ltd.)

China Tobacco Shandong Industrial Co., Ltd.

China Tobacco Hunan Industrial Co., Ltd.

China Tobacco Heilongjiang Industrial Co., Ltd.

China Tobacco Zhejiang Industrial Co., Ltd.

