NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The China National Tourist Office (CNTO) in Los Angeles will host a vibrant Chinese New Year celebration and winter travel showcase at Fashion Island—the premier open-air open shopping and dining destination in Newport Beach--on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. The event brings the color, culture, and festive spirit of the Spring Festival to Southern California while spotlighting China's dynamic winter travel experiences.

Winter transforms into a sparkling wonderland where towering ice castles glow, music electrifies the night, and thousands gather to celebrate the magic of snow and light at the dazzling Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Heilongjiang, China. The Mudanjiang-Jiamusi High-Speed Railway glides across Heilongjiang's dreamy, frozen expanse, linking Mudanjiang to Jiamusi along China's easternmost high-speed rail line, a 372-kilometer ribbon of progress through the Diamond Sea.

Set within Fashion Island's vibrant paseo, "The Hideaway," and located across from Apple, the public event will transform the coastal retail destination into a festive cultural destination featuring holiday-themed installations, a brand immersive community photo backdrop and curated cultural programming inspired by Chinese New Year traditions. Designed for Orange County residents and visitors to the area, the program offers an engaging introduction to one of the world's most celebrated holidays and China's most important festival while also positioning it as a compelling winter-season travel destination.

"Chinese New Year is both a festive celebration and a major travel season in China," Dawei Wu, Director of CNTO in Los Angeles, said. "We hope this event allows the local and nearby communities to experience the holiday atmosphere while learning more about winter travel opportunities."

Celebrating Culture, Inspiring Travel

Observed by billions around the world, Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is not only a deeply rooted cultural celebration but also the largest annual travel season in China. Through this event, CNTO aims to bridge cultures and inspire travel by offering Southern California audiences a firsthand glimpse into the tradition, symbolism and seasonal beauty associated with the holiday.

Visitors to the event can expect festive lantern displays, Chinese New Year-themed decorations, and a community photo experience capturing the joy and symbolism of the season. Informational exhibits highlighting winter festivals in China, UNESCO heritage sites, culinary traditions and snow-and-ice destinations across China will be featured. Iconic winter experiences such as the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, snow-covered sections of the Great Wall, traditional lantern festivals and scenic winter festivals are among the highlights at the event.

Winter in China: A Season of Discovery

While many travelers associate China with spring blossoms or autumn foliage, winter unveils an entirely different dimension of the country's tourism appeal. From snow-draped imperial landmarks and tantalizingly colorful temple fairs to world-class ski resorts and internationally renowned ice festivals, China's winter season offers distinctive seasonal cuisine and exceptional winter experiences.

As part of the campaign, CNTO in Los Angeles' promotional content will also appear on Fashion Island's digital screens during the activation, reinforcing China's winter travel message throughout the shopping center's acclaimed collection of over 150 retailers and restaurants.

About the China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles

The China National Tourist Office (CNTO) in Los Angeles is the official overseas representative office of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. It is responsible for promoting travel to China throughout the Western United States and fostering cultural exchange through destination marketing, trade engagement, media outreach and partnerships. CNTO in Los Angeles aims to position China as a year-round, multifaceted travel destination for American travelers.

