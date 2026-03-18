China Promotes Experiential, Year-Round Travel as 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit Policy Facilitates Access and Invites Deeper Exploration

China's Ten-Day Visa-Free Transit Policy Opens Door to Immersive Cultural Experiences and Invite Travelers to Discover China Year-Round

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The China National Tourist Office (CNTO) in Los Angeles is inviting travelers to experience China in new ways, highlighting immersive cultural journeys, seasonal travel experiences and visa-free access when transiting to a third destination, making it easier than ever to explore the nation's diverse regions.

Visitors pose at the China National Tourist Office pavilion during the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif., March 8, 2026. The exhibit featured traditional Chinese folk art and cultural displays promoting immersive travel experiences across China. (Photo courtesy of the China National Tourist Office Los Angeles) CNTO Los Angeles director, Dawei Wu, (right), interact with visitors at the China National Tourist Office pavilion during the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif., March 7, 2026. The pavilion highlighted China's year-round travel experiences, cultural heritage and scenic destinations through interactive displays and digital storytelling. (Photo courtesy of the China National Tourist Office Los Angeles)

"With enhanced accessibility through the 240-hour visa-free transit policy and a growing range of seasonal and experience-based products, China offers international travelers greater flexibility and deeper engagement across diverse regions," said Dawei Wu, Director of CNTO in Los Angeles. "We welcome American travelers and the media to explore and share the evolving travel and tourism landscape in China."

From snow-covered northern landscapes to subtropical coastlines in the south, China's tourism offerings now extend far beyond traditional sightseeing. Travelers are increasingly discovering multi-city itineraries that combine historic landmarks with authentic cultural encounters, regional cuisine, village life and contemporary urban experiences.

While iconic attractions such as the Great Wall, the Forbidden City and the Terracotta Warriors remain powerful entry points for first-time visitors, tourism development across the country increasingly emphasizes deeper exploration and longer stays for a meaningful visit worth sharing.

China: A Destination for Every Season

A year-round destination, China serves up a sumptuous banquet of inimitable experiences throughout the year. With its rich, cultural heritage, dazzling traditional festivals loaded with significance, next-generation technological advances, amazing developments that leap into the future while anchored in millennia-old history, natural attractions that soothe the spirit and stimulates the mind, China is truly a destination for every season. It is a must on every traveler's bucket list, offering inspiration and information in equal measure.

While spring brings flower festivals, tea harvests and countryside escapes, summer invites travelers to mountain retreats, river cruises and scenic highland destinations. Autumn showcases harvest traditions and unforgettably stunning bold, brilliant colors across the country's vast, diverse landscape. Winter features ice festivals, ski resorts, adrenaline-pumping winter sports, and wellness retreats.

Expanded Access: 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit

China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy allows eligible international travelers to stay in designated regions for up to 10 days without obtaining a visa when transiting to a third destination.

Experience-Driven Travel Highlights

Winter Ice and Wellness — Northern China offers ski resorts, ice festivals and hot spring retreats.

Urban Lifestyle and Smart Tourism — Major cities combine heritage districts with art spaces, culinary hubs and high-speed rail networks.

Inland River Journeys — Cruises along the Yangtze River's Three Gorges offer dramatic scenery and historic landmarks.

Rural and Cultural Immersion — Village tourism invites visitors to explore tea culture, agritourism and traditional crafts.

Wellness and Traditional Practices — Thermal springs and spa resorts inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine.

About China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles

The China National Tourist Office (CNTO) in Los Angeles is the official overseas representative office of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. It is responsible for promoting travel to China throughout the Western United States and fostering cultural exchange through destination marketing, trade engagement, media outreach and partnerships. CNTO in Los Angeles aims to position China as a year-round, multifaceted travel destination for American travelers.

Contact: Julia Snyder

818-545-7507

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SOURCE China National Tourist Office