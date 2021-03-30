China OTT and Pay TV Forecasts Report 2021: OTT TV & Video Revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China OTT and Pay TV Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Published in 2021, this report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2019 to 2026

Forecasts for Iqiyi, Tencent Video, Youku Tudou

Video, Youku Tudou Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2026

Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2019 to 2026

Forecasts for China Unicom, BesTV, China Telecom, China Radio TV

Key Topics Covered:



Sample Table of Contents



Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband households (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH

OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)



Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

Movie rental transactions (000)

Total rental transactions (000)

TV download-to-own trans (000)

Movie download-to-own trans (000)

Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)



AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)

Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)

DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)



Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)



SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)



Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)



SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)



Companies Mentioned

BesTV

China Radio TV

China Telecom

China Unicom

Iqiyi

Tencent Video

Video Youku Tudou

