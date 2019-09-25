China Outbound Tourists Visit and Spending Report 2019 - Forecast to 2025 for the $365 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Outbound Tourists Visit and Spending (Top 12 Countries), Purpose of Visits & Spending (Holiday, Business, VFR & Others) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China outbound tourism market is expected to reach US$ 365 Billion by 2025

Tourism, especially outbound tourism, has become more and more popular among Chinese residents who increasingly emphasize high-quality services and better shopping experiences. The major factors driving the growth of the market include a rising affluent & middle-class population, liberal tourism policy such as Approved Destination Status (ADS), open door policy, other relaxed government agreements and increasing number of passport holders in the country.



The top five destinations (Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea) accounted for over 35% share of the total Chinese outbound tourists in 2018. The skyrocketing numbers of Chinese outbound tourism represent immense opportunities for revenue growth for destinations and travel and related brands outside of China. Many destinations and local businesses around the world are making great efforts to attract a larger share of China's outbound travelers.



For example, about 20 nations - including Mauritius, Morocco, and Tunisia - now offer visa waivers or landing visas as perks to Chinese travelers. Earlier in November 2014, the United States began a 10-year mutual visa validity policy with China. Recently, the Singapore Tourism Board, Changi Airport and Sentosa Development Corporation have launched a joint promotion campaign to attract more Chinese tourists.

Hong Kong captures the highest share of the total China outbound tourists, followed by Thailand and Japan .

captures the highest share of the total outbound tourists, followed by and . United States , Hong Kong , and Japan capture the highest share of the total China outbound tourists spending in 2018.

, , and capture the highest share of the total outbound tourists spending in 2018. In 2016, visitors from China made up 46.8% of tourists in South Korea .

made up 46.8% of tourists in . From the year 2016 onwards, the number of Chinese tourist visits to Taiwan is falling quickly.

is falling quickly. Japan's tourism boom stems from a relaxation of visa requirements, particularly for visitors from China .

A large proportion of Chinese tourists traveled abroad mainly for holiday purposes. This segment also accounted for the lion's share of the total Chinese outbound tourists spending.

Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) is the second most popular purpose for Chinese to travel abroad followed by business travelers.

Hong Kong is the most popular VFR and business destination for Chinese tourists.

is the most popular VFR and business destination for Chinese tourists. Thailand , Vietnam and the United States are the 2nd, 3rd and 4th most popular business destination for Chinese tourists.

, and are the 2nd, 3rd and 4th most popular business destination for Chinese tourists. Japan and the United States captures the highest share of the total Chinese outbound holiday tourists spending in 2018.

and captures the highest share of the total Chinese outbound holiday tourists spending in 2018. The United States captured the highest share of China outbound business tourists' spending.

captured the highest share of outbound business tourists' spending. Hong Kong accounted for the maximum share of the Chinese outbound VFR tourists spending.

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Australia

4. New Zealand

5. Japan

6. South Korea

7. Singapore

8. Thailand

9. Hong Kong

10. Taiwan

11. Malaysia

12. Vietnam

13. Others

