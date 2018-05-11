China Papermaking Market 2018-2022

The report predicates that, with the development of Chinese economy and the rising living standards, the demand for household paper is growing. The development of e-commerce has promoted the increase in the express delivery, further driving the demand for packaging paper. It is expected that from 2018 to 2022, the overall demand for paper products in the Chinese market will maintain an annual growth rate of 3% or more, and the papermaking industry, to a certain degree, can bring about some investment opportunities.

Currently, the export volume of paper and paperboard only accounts for less than 5% of the total output. In order to protect environment as well as satisfy domestic demands, the Chinese government does not encourage the export of paper and paperboard. Therefore, governments at all levels rarely publish supportive policies for the papermaking industry.

Chinese papermaking enterprises lack their own forestry property and mainly import raw materials for papermaking. The short supply of raw materials greatly affects the development of the papermaking industry as it rapidly grows. Also, the government policies and other extrinsic factors impact the import of raw materials.

In terms of the approval of quotas for waste paper imports, many batches of small amount are adopted. Large enterprises like Panlong Paper, Liwen Paper, and Shanying Paper gain greater advantages to secure the quotas. In 2017, the top 5 papermaking enterprises obtained 62.6% of the quota. In 2018, the quota of large enterprises is expected to increase. Due to the decrease in imported waste paper, the price in the Chinese market will be lifted, which consequently drives up the cost of papermaking.

The report also indicates that Chinese papermaking enterprises are in great quantities in low market concentration. By the end of 2017, there were about 2,700 enterprises making papers and paper products with more than CNY 20 million in annual sales. The average annual capacity of those enterprises was less than 50,000 tons, far lagging behind the international level. In 2017, the number of enterprises which made paper of more than 1 million tons was less than 30.



Selling points:

Policy environment of the papermaking in China

Supply and demand in papermaking industry

Market competition in papermaking industry of China

Demand of the Chinese market for imported waste paper and other raw materials

Quota system of import waste paper by the Chinese government

Key enterprises in paper industry and their operation status

Price trend of raw materials in the papermaking industry of China

Driving forces and market opportunities in the papermaking industry

Threats and challenges faced by the papermaking industry

Forecast on development of China papermaking industry, 2018- 2022

Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis on Development Environment of Papermaking Industry of China, 2015-2018

1.1 Economic Environment

1.1.1 Chinese Economy and Residents' Income

1.1.2 Development of E-commerce and Logistics

1.1.3 Internet Media Threats Traditional Publishing

1.2 Government Policies on Papermaking Industry

1.2.1 Industry Policies

1.2.2 Policies on Environmental Protection

1.2.3 Restriction Policies on Imported Waste Paper

1.2.4 Trend of Policy

1.3 Analysis on Papermaking Industry Chain in China

1.3.1 Upstream Raw Materials (Pulp and Waste Paper) and Equipment

1.3.2 Papermaking Industry

1.3.3 Downstream Customers in Papermaking Industry

1.4 Methodology

1.4.1 Parameters and Assumptions

1.4.2 Data Sources



2 Operation Status of Papermaking Industry of China, 2013-2017

2.1 Supply of Papermaking Industry, 2013-2017

2.1.1 Analysis on Papermaking Industry Capacity, 2013-2017

2.1.2 Production Volume of Paper and Paperboard, 2013-2017

2.2 Analysis on Demand for Paper and Paperboard, 2013-2017

2.2.1 Consumption of Paper and Paperboard, 2013-2017

2.2.2 Consumption Structure of Paper and Paperboard, 2013-2017

2.3 Forecast on Capacity Expansion of Papermaking Industry, 2018-2022

2.4 Analysis on Raw Materials of Papermaking Industry, 2013-2017

2.4.1 Consumption of Pulp

2.4.2 Analysis on Demand for Waste Paper

2.4.3 Price Trend of Raw Materials of Papermaking, 2015-2018

2.5 Analysis on Major Production Areas of Papermaking in China

2.5.1 Guangdong

2.5.2 Shandong

2.5.3 Zhejiang

2.5.4 Jiangsu

2.5.5 Fujian



3 Analysis on Major Paper Products in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Newsprint

3.1.1 Analysis on Supply of Newsprint, 2013-2017

3.1.2 Analysis on Demand for Newsprint, 2013-2017

3.2 Uncoated Printing Paper for Writing

3.3 Coated Printing Paper

3.4 Household Paper

3.5 Packaging Paper

3.6 White Paperboard

3.7 Box Paperboard

3.8 Corrugated Medium

3.9 Special Paper and Paperboard

3.10 Other Paper and Paperboard



4 Analysis on Import and Export of China in Paper and Paperboard, 2013-2017

4.1 Analysis on Import of Paper and Paperboard

4.1.1 Import Overview

4.1.2 Product Structure of Imported Paper and Paperboard

4.1.3 Analysis on Import Sources

4.2 Analysis on Export of Paper and Paperboard

4.2.1 Export Overview

4.2.2 Product Structure of Exported Paper and Paperboard

4.2.3 Analysis on Export Destinations

4.3 Analysis on Import of Waste Paper

4.3.1 Overview on Import of Waste Paper

4.3.2 Import Sources of Waste Paper

4.3.3 Forecast on Trend of Waste Paper Imports



5 Analysis on Market Competition in Papermaking Industry of China, 2013-2017

5.1 Barriers to Entry in Papermaking Industry

5.1.1 Policy Barriers

5.1.2 Capital Barriers

5.1.3 Scale Economy Barriers

5.2 Competition Structure of Papermaking Industry

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Raw Material Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Users in Need of Paper and Paperboard

5.2.3 Internal Competition

5.2.4 Potential Entrants

5.2.5 Substitutes for Paper and Paperboard



6 Analysis on Papermaking Enterprises in China

6.1 Shandong Chenming Paper Group Co., Ltd.

6.1.1 Enterprise Profile

6.1.2 Operation Status

6.2 Huatai Group Co., Ltd.

6.3 Shandong Sun Holdings Group

6.4 Nine Dragons Paper Co., Ltd.

6.5 Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.6 Hengan Group Co., Ltd.

6.7 Anhui Shanying Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

6.8 China Paper Corporation

6.9 Ningbo Zhonghua Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

6.10 Gold East Paper Co., Ltd.

6.11 Shandong Bohui Paper Co., Ltd.

6.12 Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co., Ltd.

6.13 Dongguan Jianhui Paper Co., Ltd.

6.14 Zhejiang Jingxing Paper Joint Stock Co., Ltd.

6.15 Gold Hongye Paper Group

6.16 Shandong Century Sunshine Paper Group Co., Ltd.

6.17 Hainan Jinhai Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

6.18 Dongguan Jinzhou Paper Co., Ltd.

6.19 UPM China

6.20 Shandong Tranlin Group



7 Forecast on Development of Papermaking Industry of China, 2018- 2022

7.1 Factors influencing Development of Papermaking Industry, 2018-2022

7.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

7.1.2 Threats and Challenges

7.2 Forecast on Supply in Papermaking Industry, 2018-2022

7.3 Forecast on Demand in Papermaking Industry, 2018-2022

7.4 Analysis on Demand for Raw Materials in Papermaking Industry

7.5 Prediction on Investment Opportunities in Papermaking Industry of China

7.6 Suggestions on Development of Papermaking Industry of China



