China Paracetamol Market Export Analysis 2023-2032: Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Paracetamol Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, is an acetanilide compound that is mainly used in the fields of medicine and chemistry. It is currently one of the most prominent non-anti-inflammatory antipyretic and analgesic drugs worldwide. With the prevalence of influenza virus, new coronavirus, respiratory syncytial virus and many other types of viruses, the global market has expanded the demand for medicines such as cold and fever reducers.



China is one of the major paracetamol API producers and exporters in the world, exporting paracetamol in large quantities every year. According to the publisher China's paracetamol export volume continues to grow from 2018-2020. In 2021, China's paracetamol export volume decreases due to COVID-19 and some other factors.



In 2021, China's paracetamol export volume reached 37,200 tons, down 20.46% year-on-year. Due to the increase in export unit price, China's paracetamol export value instead rose in 2021 despite the decrease in export volume. From January to October 2022, China exported 39,400 tons of paracetamol, up 30.78% year-on-year, with an export value of US$ 355 million, up 48.39% year-on-year.



In 2021, China exported paracetamol to more than one hundred countries and regions worldwide. The publisher's analysis shows that Indonesia, Vietnam, Russian Federation, Thailand, France, India, Egypt, Ireland, Bangladesh and Brazil are the major export destinations of paracetamol from China by export volume. Among them, Indonesia is the largest destination for China's paracetamol exports. In 2021, China exported 7236.62 tons of paracetamol to Indonesia, accounting for 19.45% of the total paracetamol exports in that year, with an export value of US$56.63334 million, accounting for 18.77% of the total export value.



China is one of the major global producers and exporters of paracetamol and the publisher expects the global market demand for paracetamol will continue to rise during 2023-2032 as the respiratory disease epidemic continues and the size of China's paracetamol exports is likely to continue to grow.



Topics covered:

China's Paracetamol Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

Paracetamol Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022 What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Paracetamol Export?

Paracetamol Export? Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Paracetamol Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Paracetamol Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks? Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Paracetamol Export

Paracetamol Export What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Paracetamol Export during 2023-2032?

Paracetamol Export during 2023-2032? What is the Expected Revenue of China's Paracetamol Export during 2023-2032?

Paracetamol Export during 2023-2032? What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Paracetamol Export Market?

Paracetamol Export Market? Which Segment of China's Paracetamol Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

Paracetamol Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032? What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Paracetamol Export?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Paracetamol Export Analysis

1.1. China Paracetamol Export Scale

1.1.1. China Paracetamol Export Volume

1.1.2. China Paracetamol Export Value

1.1.3. China Paracetamol Export Price

1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Paracetamol

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value



2. 2018-2022 China Paracetamol API Export Analysis

2.1. Paracetamol API Export Volume

2.2. Paracetamol API Export Value

2.3. Export Price of Paracetamol API

2.4 Export Destinations of Paracetamol API

2.4.1. By Export Volume

2.4.2. By Export Value



3. 2018-2022 China DC Grade Paracetamol Export Analysis

3.1. DC Grade Paracetamol Export Volume

3.2. DC Grade Paracetamol Export Value

3.3. DC Grade Paracetamol Export Price

3.4 Export Destinations of DC Grade Paracetamol

3.4.1. By Export Volume

3.4.2. By Export Value



4. 2018-2022 China Paracetamol Major Export Destinations Analysis

4.1. Indonesia

4.2. Vietnam

4.3. Russian Federation

4.4. Thailand

4.5. France

4.6. Other Export Destinations



5. China's Paracetamol Export Outlook 2023-2032

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Paracetamol Exports

5.1.1. Favorable Factors

5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

5.2. China's Paracetamol Export Forecast, 2023-2032

5.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

5.2.3. Major Export Types of Paracetamol Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrr86b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets