China Passenger Car HUD Industry Chain Development Research Report 2023: The Evolution of AR-HUD - From LCoS to Holographic Waveguides for Automotive Advancements

New technologies such as LBS and optical waveguide help AR-HUD become a "standard configuration".

In the realm of automotive technology, Head-Up Display (HUD) continues to evolve, with Augmented Reality HUD (AR-HUD) taking center stage due to its ability to seamlessly integrate virtual information with real-world road scenes, presenting a harmonious blend of images. The adoption of this technology is notably favored by automakers, drawn to its potential to enhance the driving experience.

As technological maturity converges with cost reduction, HUD technology is making its presence felt even in affordable vehicle models, hinting at a future where it becomes a standard feature in smart cars. A case in point is the Changan Deepal S7, introduced in early March 2023, where the conventional dashboard is replaced by a 53-inch holographic AR-HUD system, a transformation made possible by Zhejiang Crystal-Optech, the AR-HUD supplier.

Within the intricate AR-HUD industry chain, various components seamlessly come together, including picture generation units (PGU), optical mirrors, glass, and software. At the upstream end, the PGU holds paramount importance, accounting for a significant 50% of the total HUD cost, closely followed by the optical mirror with a 20% share.

The cost-efficiency achieved by these pivotal components has set the stage for a rapid evolution of AR-HUD implementation, igniting progress at an exceptional pace. The resulting swift advancement in technologies tied to these components has been the hallmark of recent years, signifying the dynamic nature of the automotive technology landscape.

Emerging projection technologies such as LCoS and LBS are capturing market shares.



PGU is used to generate pictures and control brightness. At present, the most mature PGU technology path for AR HUD is DLP, a high-cost technology monopolized by TI. Yet Chinese suppliers conduct in-depth research on emerging projection technologies like LCoS and LBS, aiming to seize the initiative and overtake on the bend.



LCoS technology uses the LCoS panel to modulate the optical signal emitted by the light source and projected to the screen, but the light emitted will not penetrate the reflective LCoS panel. LCoS offers the following benefits: 1. High light use efficiency, up to 40% or higher; 2. High resolution, up to 4k or even 8k, and wide color gamut; 3. Low cost after the process matures.



In September 2021, Huawei introduced its AR-HUD product, and in April 2023, Huawei released the xHUD AR-HUD. Both products use LCoS projection technology and feature small size and large format. HUAWEI xHUD AR-HUD can display a 70-inch image at a distance of 7.5 meters, and a 96-inch image at 10 meters. This product can support such applications as intelligent driving visualization, lane-level navigation, reversing camera, Digital Elf, and giant screen viewing.



LBS, a laser scanning and projection technology, uses lasers as the light source, and realizes projection via a MEMS micro-mirror. It offers the following benefits: 1. Greatly simplified optical engine, and small size; 2. High contrast, easily up to 7000:1; 3. High brightness and wide color gamut (>150%); 4. Low power consumption (< 4-6W), and low heat generation. Nevertheless, for the temperature-sensitive laser diodes fall short of the working requirements of 85C, LBS has yet to be mature enough to be applied.



Founded in 2021, LM Jade Chip Technology is a Chinese company engaged in development and industrial application of MEMS chips and laser scanning micro-display modules. For AR-HUD, it has developed a complete LBS-based solution LM-PGU-1000 and provided to its partners such as Sunny Optical Technology, OFILM and Aptiv. LM-PGU-1000 has the following features: 1. A solution to display speckle, speckle contrast: < 4%; 2. Higher horizontal resolution and larger horizontal FOV; 3. Lower power consumption and higher brightness; 4. Higher contrast.



Waveguide technology will become the ultimate optical display solution.



Too large installation size and fairly high cost of AR HUD are currently the sore points for the industry. The waveguide technology allows for removal of the mechanical and optical mechanisms inside conventional HUDs, which means the first two reflections are omitted so that the information from the light source is directly projected onto the windshield. AR HUD occupies space one tenth of conventional mechanical solutions. In addition, the optical waveguide solution delivers high light transmittance, large FOV, and good display effect.



Optical waveguide falls into geometric optical waveguide and diffractive optical waveguide. Wherein, the diffractive optical waveguide technology is the key development direction of AR-HUD, and is divided into surface relief grating waveguide and volume holographic grating waveguide.



Surface relief grating waveguide, a mature technology often seen in AR near-eye display devices, provides thinness, large field of view, and large eye movement range. At present, it is a mainstream optical waveguide solution for AR-HUD, and manufacturers such as Suzhou SVG Tech Group and Greatar Tech are all making layout of it.



With independent R&D of 3D lithography equipment as the core driver, Suzhou SVG Tech Group works on research and industrialization of optoelectronic materials and devices for the fields of information photonics and new displays. In June 2021, the joint-stock private company announced a large-format optical waveguide module for AR-HUD. This module offers the display effects of ultra-thinness, large field of view, and long virtual image viewing distance. Based on the self-developed micro-nano lithography equipment and platform, this module can process about 2x1011 nanometer units on the 20cmx20cm waveguide surface, and provide a projection distance longer than 15 meters. Currently this module has been used in AR-HUD and installed in Huawei's intelligent driving system.



The volume holographic grating waveguide can reduce the volume of AR-HUD to one fifth to one tenth of the conventional geometric optics ones. Compared with reflector-type AR-HUD with a volume of 22L, the holographic optical waveguide enables a volume of only 2.4L; the main imaging module can also standardized and mass-produced at low cost. Such AR-HUD is promising. However the production process is complicated, and currently few manufacturers have the ability to produce in quantities. It is in 2023 that the application of corresponding AR-HUD products will start.



Tripole Optoelectronics began to deploy volume holographic diffractive optical waveguide technology in 2019. In June 2021, Tripole Optoelectronics worked with BAIC and TCL CSOT to promote holographic optical waveguide AR-HUD. In January 2022, the company built a holographic diffractive optical device production line with the annual capacity of millions of holographic diffractive elements, providing large-area holographic optical waveguide AR-HUD products for manufacturers in automotive industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of HUD Industry



1.1 Overview of HUD Industry

1.1.1 Development Background of HUD

1.1.2 Intelligence Becomes the Focus in the HUD Differentiation Competition

1.1.3 Classification of HUDs and Comparison

1.2 Technical Principle of HUD

1.2.1 Automotive HUD Imaging Principle and Core Requirements

1.2.2 Main Technologies and Iteration of HUD

1.2.3 Introduction to HUD Projection Imaging Technologies

1.2.4 Comparison between Mainstream Projection Imaging Technologies

1.2.5 Comparison of Optical Components between Mainstream Projection Technologies

1.2.6 Current Technical Barriers to HUD Production

1.3 Key Components of HUD

1.3.1 Key Components of HUD - Source of Image

1.3.2 Key Components of HUD - Optical Display

1.3.3 Key Components of HUD - Other Hardware

1.4 Status Quo of HUD Market

1.4.1 China's HUD Market Size

1.4.2 Competitive Landscape

1.4.3 Business Models

1.4.4 HUD Industry Chain

1.4.5 Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Manufacturers in HUD Industry Chain

1.4.6 Typical Companies in HUD Industry Chain



2 PGU Module Suppliers



Summary of Optical Device Suppliers

2.1 Kyocera

2.2 BOE

2.3 Tianma Microelectronics

2.4 iView Displays

2.5 Goertek

2.6 Zhejiang Crystal-Optech

2.7 ASU Tech

2.8 Huawei

2.9 Raythink



Summary of Chip Vendors

2.10 TI

2.11 Himax Technologies

2.12 Nanjing Smartvision

2.13 Huixinchen

2.14 Microvision



Summary of Light Source Suppliers

2.15 Nichia

2.16 ams OSRAM

2.17 Jufei Electronics



3 Windshield Suppliers



Summary of Windshield Suppliers

3.1 Fuyao Glass

AGC

Saint-Gobain



Summary of Wedge Film Suppliers

3.4 Sekisui Chemical

3.5 Eastman



4 Optical Mirror Suppliers



Freeform Mirror Suppliers

4.1 Sunny Optical Technology

4.2 Fran Optics



Optical Waveguide Suppliers

4.3 Lochn Optics

4.4 Tripole Optoelectronics

4.5 SVG Tech Group

4.6 DigiLens



5 HUD Market Trends and Forecast

5.1 Development Trends of HUD

5.2 Development Trends of AR-HUD

5.3 Development Trends of PGU Components

5.4 Development Trends of Optical Mirror Components



