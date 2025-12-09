China Pavilion at COP30 Hosts Erhai Forum Side Event, Highlighting Global Dialogue on Ecological Civilization

BELÉM, Brazil, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The China Pavilion at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) held a side event of the Erhai Forum on Global Ecological Civilization on November 14, drawing close to 100 participants from across the globe. The session provided a platform for international dialogue on approaches to ecological governance and sustainable development.

Attendees included Yan Shidong, Director of the Center for Environmental Education and Communications at China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment; Yang Zeliang, Vice Governor of the Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture; Zhang Yong, Party Secretary and Chairman, SPIC Integrated Smart Energy Co., Ltd; Dong Yan, Deputy Director-General of the China International Publishing Center (CIPC), under the China International Communications Group (CICG); Nelmara Arbex, ESG Leader for KPMG Brazil & KPMG Americas; and Zhan Liang, CEO of SUS International, Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. Discussions focused on identifying actionable areas for cooperation to inform international environmental governance.

The event also featured the launch of the "Listening to a Breathing Earth" Natural Sound Collection Project, along with a curated exhibition of photography and video showcasing the ecological and cultural richness of China's Yunnan province. Through visual presentations and on-site exhibits featuring interactive elements, the forum highlighted China's ongoing work on ecological conservation and shared practical insights with an international audience.

The event was organized by CIPC and the People's Government of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, with guidance from CICG and the Information Office of the Yunnan Provincial People's Government, reflecting the role of multilateral exchange in contributing to ecological progress. Looking ahead, CICG plans to continue using the Erhai Forum as a key platform for engagement at future UN climate conferences, bringing together stakeholders from around the world to support global environmental governance initiatives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841363/1.jpg

