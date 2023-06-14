China PC Games Market Forecasts Report 2023: 1,000+ Domestic Games and 100 Import Games will be Approved in 2023, Surpassing 2021 and 2022 Totals - Forecasts to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Jun, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China PC Games Market & 5-Year Forecast Report 2023" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive guide and insightful analysis to those aiming to navigate and tap into the lucrative China market.

China remains a powerhouse in the global games industry. It is the largest games market globally with one-third of global PC games revenue generated domestically.

At the same time, Chinese game companies are expanding their reach globally, accounting for 39% of PC games revenue worldwide. As the country reopens and its gaming sector sees a rebound, it is important to deeply understand the Chinese gaming scene from companies & games-to-watch to regulations and games licenses.

And despite regulatory and licensing challenges, several international hit game titles are available in China via platforms such as Steam International. There are other loopholes in the ISBN system as well, which are important to understand.

Key takeaways from the analysis:

  • The total market for PC, mobile and console games revenue in China was $45.5 billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass $57 billion in 2027
  • China continues to be the largest market in the world with one-third of global PC games revenue generated domestically
  • By 2027 China will be home to 730 million gamers. The country's population is declining but the number of gamers is rising.
  • China's market and Chinese companies cannot be ignored. Chinese companies account for 39% of PC games worldwide, including in the domestic China market
  • Tencent and NetEase commanded a combined 61% share of domestic PC games revenue in 2022. While the duopoly continues to dominate the games market, the combined market share was lower than in 2021 due to weak performance from legacy titles and a lack of new title launches - indicating other competitors are gaining ground.
  • The publisher projects that more than 1,000 domestic games and 100 import games will be approved in 2023, surpassing 2021 and 2022 totals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Size and Forecast

  • A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2027

2. Growth Drivers and Inhibitors?

  • Key growth drivers and inhibitors for PC games revenue in 2023 and beyond
  • Outlook on PC Gaming after the End of zero-COVID Policy
  • International and domestic revenue growth projections

3. PC Games Market Update?

  • Genres to watch
  • Games to watch
  • Analysis on top genres and titles in 2022
  • Aftermath of Blizzard PC titles shutdown
  • Other key developments

4. PC Games Market Trends?

  • Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) technology
  • Cross platform games and IP
  • Success story of indie game developers

5. Gamer Survey Results and Analysis?

  • Findings of the proprietary survey of 1,575 Chinese gamers
  • Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, gaming and spending behavior, and usage for PC games

6. Top PC Games, Publishers, and Distributors?

  • Top PC games by revenue
  • Top PC game publishers by domestic market share
  • Top PC game distribution platforms

7. Esports and Livestreaming?

  • Esports industry revenue and outlook
  • Top esports game genres and titles
  • Gamer engagement with esports
  • Livestreaming metrics
  • Top platforms for watching gaming and esports content

8. Hardware and Location?

  • Icafe and esports hotels
  • Play-to-earn (P2E) concept and web3 games

9. Regulations and M&A?

  • Overview on new regulations
  • NPPA licensing and license forecasts
  • Investment activity

Companies Mentioned

  • 7Doc
  • Activation Blizzard
  • Ali Pay
  • Alibaba
  • Bad Mud studio
  • Baidu
  • BesTV
  • Bilibili
  • Blizzard
  • Bungie
  • Bytedance
  • Capcom
  • Changyou
  • CMGE
  • Digital Confectioners
  • Digital Extremes
  • Douyin
  • Douyu
  • Electronic Arts
  • From Software
  • G-bits
  • Gaggle studio
  • Giant Interactive
  • Huya
  • HyperGryph
  • Kingsoft
  • Konami
  • Krafton
  • Kuaishou
  • Lightning Games
  • Lilith Games
  • Microsoft
  • MiHoYo
  • Net Dragon
  • NetEase
  • Ourpalm
  • Pathea Games
  • Perfect World
  • Pixmain
  • Respawn Entertainment
  • Rockstar Games
  • Seasun
  • SNK
  • Steam (Valve)
  • Thinking Stars
  • Tongcheng
  • Ubisoft
  • Wargaming
  • We Chat
  • WeGame
  • Weibo
  • Wizard Games
  • Xiaoice
  • Yooreka Studio
  • Yostar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt04o5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Cash Logistics Market Factbook 2023-2028 Featuring XPO, CH Robinson Worldwide, G4S, GardaWorld, DHL, Securitas, FedEx, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, SIS Prosegur, & Loomis

Global M2M/IoT Development and Sub-1GHz Communications Industry Research Report 2023: Industry and Consumers Show Great Interest in the Utilization of Sub-1GHz ISM Bands for IoT/M2M Communication

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.