China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Has Entered into A Memorandum of Understanding With World Health Advanced Technologies, Ltd.

HAIKOU CITY, China, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma," "CPHI", the "Company" or "We"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the Addendum with World Health Advanced Technologies, Ltd (W.H.A.T.) to advance the scientific success of ENERCEL® on an exclusive basis in China.

Chinese government has had the foresight to approve and develop the Free Trade Zone of Hainan Island. On top of that, BOAO Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone has had the foresight to approve the concept and get the job done, which brought new medical technologies to people who are suffering from diseases in China.

Ms. Zhilin Li, CEO of China Pharma, and the rest of the Company's management are excited about bringing this treatment to China, which is consistent with the mission of China Pharma and Chinese government of providing basic medical solutions to patients who are in need of such treatment. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., was founded in 1993 in Haikou City, Hainan Province, China, with more than 20 years' experience in Chinese pharmaceutical industry. CPHI looks toward to expanding this vital business relationship and providing medical support to all of the patients in China and the rest of Asia. We believe ENERCEL®, along with CPHI's GMP facility, shall place China Pharma as one of the significant leaders in advancing the national mission of China, which is "to make China a healthy nation by fully developing the health industry through new medical technologies."

World Health Advanced Technologies, Ltd. is dedicated to providing ENERCEL® preparations to people who are interested in achieving and maintaining the bio-functional health of our bodies.

