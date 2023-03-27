China Plastic Caps Market Outlook Report 2023: A $16 Billion Market by 2033 from $8 Billion in 2022 - F&B Segment to Account for $10 Billion

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Plastic Caps Market Outlook 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China plastic caps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market generated a revenue of around USD 8,000 Million at the end of 2022 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 16,000 Million by the end of 2033.

The growth of the China plastic caps market can majorly be attributed to the rising export of plastic bottles and caps from the nation to other countries worldwide as plastic bottles are known to be the cheapest material to be used in packaging different end-use products.



Further, the higher production of plastic in the nation, followed by the surge in use of plastics for different packaging products, along with the growing consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages worldwide are also expected to boost the market growth of plastic caps in China in the coming years.



The China plastic caps market is segmented by cap type, raw material, end user. On the basis of end user market is further fragmented into food & beverage, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical, household, and others. The food & beverage segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of around USD 10,000 million by the end of 2033.

Moreover, the segment generated a revenue of nearly USD 5000 million in 2022. This growth is on the account of increasing demand of various cold drinks, juices and others followed by rising consumption of bottled water. The food & beverage segment is to grow at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period.



Our report has covered detailed company profiling comprising company overview, business strategies, key product offerings, financial performance, key performance indicators, risk analysis, recent developments, regional presence, and SWOT analysis among other notable indicators for competitive positioning.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the China plastic caps market that are included in the report are

Hicap Closures Co. Ltd.

Shantou Jinlei plastic industrial Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Cheers Packing CO. Ltd

Cangzhou Weikang Food & Pharmaceutical Package Co. Ltd.

Albea (Albea Suzhou)

Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co. Ltd.Ningbo GreenYard Sprayers Co. Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

BERICAP

Chenxin Packaging CO. Limited

Yulin Plastic Packing Factory.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Assumptions and Abbreviations



3. Research Methodology & Approach



4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers



5. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



6. Industry Risk Analysis



7. Industry Supply Chain Analysis



8. End User Analysis



9. Competitive Positioning: Market Strategies to Differentiate a Company From its Competitors



10. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

10.1. Market Share of Major Companies Profiled, 2022

10.2. Business Profiles of Key Enterprises



11. China Plastic Caps Market, Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

11.3. Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Trend Analysis

11.4. China Plastic Caps Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment by Segment

11.4.1. By Cap Type

11.4.1.1. Screw-On Caps, Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F

11.4.1.2. Dispensing Caps, Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F

11.4.1.3. Others, Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F

11.4.2. By Raw Material

11.4.2.1. HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F

11.4.2.2. LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene), Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F

11.4.2.3. PP (Polypropylene), Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F

11.4.2.4. Others, Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F

11.4.3. By End User

11.4.3.1. Food & Beverage, Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F

11.4.3.2. Cosmetics and Personal Care, Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F

11.4.3.3. Pharmaceutical, Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F

11.4.3.4. Household, Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F

11.4.3.5. Others, Market Value (USD Million) & CAGR, 2022-2033F



