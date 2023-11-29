DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China POU Water Purifiers Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by a convergence of factors. Rapid urbanization, heightened health consciousness, and growing concerns about water pollution have led to a surge in demand for POU Water Purifiers.

These systems offer localized solutions, providing safe and clean drinking water directly at the point of consumption. Technological advancements have brought about efficient and sophisticated filtration methods, including reverse osmosis (RO), enhancing the market's appeal.

As consumers increasingly seek healthier lifestyles and greater control over water quality, the POU Water Purifiers market in China is poised for continued expansion. Manufacturers are focusing on innovative products to cater to diverse preferences and needs.

Key Market Drivers:

Technological Advancements: Rapid advancements in filtration and purification technologies have led to the development of efficient and cost-effective Point-of-Use (POU) water purifiers in China . Features such as reverse osmosis (RO) filtration and smart monitoring systems have enhanced their appeal to consumers.

Rapid advancements in filtration and purification technologies have led to the development of efficient and cost-effective Point-of-Use (POU) water purifiers in . Features such as reverse osmosis (RO) filtration and smart monitoring systems have enhanced their appeal to consumers. Increasing Health Consciousness: Chinese consumers are becoming more health-conscious, leading to a greater emphasis on clean and safe drinking water. Concerns about waterborne diseases and contaminants in tap water are driving the demand for POU water purifiers.

Chinese consumers are becoming more health-conscious, leading to a greater emphasis on clean and safe drinking water. Concerns about waterborne diseases and contaminants in tap water are driving the demand for POU water purifiers. Water Pollution Concerns: China's ongoing struggle with water pollution, including industrial waste and agricultural runoff, has prompted consumers to seek solutions for ensuring the quality of their drinking water. POU water purifiers provide localized protection against pollutants.

ongoing struggle with water pollution, including industrial waste and agricultural runoff, has prompted consumers to seek solutions for ensuring the quality of their drinking water. POU water purifiers provide localized protection against pollutants. Urbanization Trends: Rapid urbanization in China has strained centralized water treatment infrastructure, making POU water purifiers a convenient and efficient solution for accessing clean water in urban areas.

Key Market Challenges:

Water Pollution Concerns: The diverse nature of water contaminants across different regions poses a challenge in developing POU water purifiers that can effectively address a wide range of pollutants. Adaptable and sophisticated filtration technologies are needed.

The diverse nature of water contaminants across different regions poses a challenge in developing POU water purifiers that can effectively address a wide range of pollutants. Adaptable and sophisticated filtration technologies are needed. Consumer Education: Many consumers in China lack awareness of water purification processes and the types of contaminants in tap water. Effective educational campaigns are required to inform consumers about the benefits and efficacy of POU water purifiers.

Key Market Trends:

Smart and Connected Solutions: Integration of smart technology and connectivity is a prominent trend. Smart POU water purifiers with smartphone apps, Wi-Fi, and sensors for real-time monitoring are gaining popularity.

Integration of smart technology and connectivity is a prominent trend. Smart POU water purifiers with smartphone apps, Wi-Fi, and sensors for real-time monitoring are gaining popularity. Health and Wellness Focus: Emphasis on health benefits is driving demand. POU water purifiers are marketed as essential for accessing clean and safe drinking water, especially in urban areas with pollution concerns.

Emphasis on health benefits is driving demand. POU water purifiers are marketed as essential for accessing clean and safe drinking water, especially in urban areas with pollution concerns. Environmental Sustainability: Sustainability is a growing concern, and POU water purifiers are seen as eco-friendly alternatives to bottled water. Reusable bottles and replaceable filter cartridges promote sustainability.

Sustainability is a growing concern, and POU water purifiers are seen as eco-friendly alternatives to bottled water. Reusable bottles and replaceable filter cartridges promote sustainability. Customization and Modularity: Consumers seek personalized solutions, leading to the trend of customization and modularity in POU water purifiers. Modular filter configurations allow consumers to address specific water quality challenges.

Segmental Insights:

Type Insights: Under sink water purifiers are gaining popularity due to their space-saving design, advanced filtration capabilities, and seamless integration into modern households. They align with compact living spaces in urban China .

Under sink water purifiers are gaining popularity due to their space-saving design, advanced filtration capabilities, and seamless integration into modern households. They align with compact living spaces in urban . Technology Insights: Activated carbon filtration is the most preferred technology in POU water purifiers in China . It effectively reduces common impurities, including chlorine, VOCs, odors, and some heavy metals.

Regional Insights:

Northern Region Dominance: The northern region of China is dominant in the POU water purifiers market due to unique water quality challenges, including concerns about heavy metals and pollutants. Residents and businesses in this region are adopting POU water purifiers to address these challenges.

Key Market Players

Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited

Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation (ANGEL)

A. O. Smith ( Nanjing ) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd.

) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd. 3M China Limited

China Limited Beijing OriginWater Technology Co., Ltd.

Paragon Water System

Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd.

Ozner Water Purification

Qinyuan Group Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:



China POU Water Purifiers Market, By Type:

Countertop

Under Sink

Faucet Mount

Others

China POU Water Purifiers Market, By Technology:

RO

UF

NF

Others

China POU Water Purifiers Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

China POU Water Purifiers Market, By Region:

North

East

North-East

South-Central

North-West

South-West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9cfx2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets