China Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Markets and Investment Opportunity Report 2022: Technology Providers are Launching Crypto Linked prepaid Cards to Expand their Market in China

The prepaid card market (value terms) in China increased at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.4%, increasing from US$282.11 billion in 2022 to reach US$404.63 billion by 2026.



With the rise in the demand for contactless payments in China, the demand for prepaid cards is also increasing. The country has witnessed different prepaid card product launches in the last eight quarters, such as crypto-based prepaid cards, contactless transit cards, etc. Moreover, the Chinese government is also taking initiatives to inject gift cards into the economy to boost the usage of digital yuan. The publisher expects that the country's prepaid card market will grow further in the next four to six quarters.



Central Bank of China introduced digital yuan wallet app



China will continue the digitization process through the release of the wallet app.

In January 2022 , The People's Bank of China (PBOC) launched a digital yuan wallet app on various app stores.

, The People's Bank of (PBOC) launched a digital yuan wallet app on various app stores. The app will help the bank to carry out trials of digital wallets, exchanges, and circulation services through digital currency.

Moreover, the app was developed by PBOC's Digital Currency Institute, which also developed the national digital currency.

Global technology providers are launching crypto linked prepaid cards to expand their market in China



In China, demand for crypto-based prepaid cards increased many folds in the last four quarters. With rising market attractiveness, global technology providers are launching crypto-based prepaid cards solutions to attract consumers in China. For instance,

In December 2021 , Mastercard, has partnered with Hong Kong -based crypto finance firm Amber Group to launch cryptocurrency-linked prepaid cards for both individuals and businesses.

, Mastercard, has partnered with -based crypto finance firm Amber Group to launch cryptocurrency-linked prepaid cards for both individuals and businesses. The partnership will help the users to convert Bitcoin and other digital currencies into fiat currency.

Moreover, the cardholders can use these prepaid cards to make transactions in online platforms as well as physical retail outlets with merchants wherever Mastercard payments are accepted.

Cryptocurrency is soaring high in the Asia Pacific region as they provide people with greater choice and flexibility in making payments. The publisher expects this collaboration will turn out to be productive in 2022 and beyond.



Smart card operators launching contactless transit cards in the Chinese market



With the changing digital payments landscape in China, demand for prepaid transit cards is also increasing. Therefore, various transit card providers are launching contactless transit cards to expand their market share.

In April 2021 , Hong Kong -based smart card operator Octopus introduced transit cards that can be used in public transports in approximately 300 cities in China .

, -based smart card operator Octopus introduced transit cards that can be used in public transports in approximately 300 cities in . The company opined that these transit cards can be used to make payments in buses, rails, and ferries in mainland China by the end of this year or early 2022.

by the end of this year or early 2022. Initially, this Octopus card can be loaded with a maximum value of HK$ 3,000 (US$ 386) .

The company has planned to develop a one-card payment system led by the Ministry of Transport. Moreover, the company plans to launch an interconnected technology platform with digital payment companies, which will benefit eWallet users.



Companies Mentioned

