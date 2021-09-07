China Property Management Market 2021-2025: Growing Population, Rapid Urbanization and Rising Real Estate Investment are Key Growth Drivers

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Property Management Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an in-depth analysis of the China property management market by value, by size and by segment. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the China property management market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China property management market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.



The Chinese property management market is fragmented with many major market players. The key players of the market - Country Garden Services Holding, Evergrande Property Services Group, Sunac Services Holding, Jinke Smart Services Group, and China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in January 2020, China's property management industry has witnessed a downward trend in the short term because of the overall slowdown in real estate market development, postponed delivery of real estate projects, and disruption of real estate sales operations.



Since then, several policies have been implemented to help property management companies, such as tax cuts, increased government subsidies, and so on, that create a favorable atmosphere for the industry. As a result, even after taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic, China property management business is likely to maintain its steady expansion.



The Chinese property management market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years (i.e. 2021-2025) tremendously.



The property management market is expected to increase due to growing population, increasing household per capita disposable income, rapid urbanization, rising real-estate investment, and favorable government policies & initiatives, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as property damage and unexpected maintenance, shortage of human resources and intensifying competition.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Analysis



4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Population Growth

5.1.2 Rising Household Per Capita Disposable Income

5.1.3 Increasing Urbanization

5.1.4 Rising Real House Price Index

5.1.5 Upsurge in Real Estate Investment

5.1.6 Favorable Policies

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Property Damage and Unexpected Maintenance

5.2.2 Shortage of Human Resources

5.2.3 Intensifying Competition

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Diversified Managed Property Types and Services

5.3.2 Adoption of IT and Professionalized Staff

5.3.3 Rise in Use of Intelligent Equipment Technology



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Property Management Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 China Property Management Market Players by Contracted GFA

6.3 China Property Management Market Players by Managed GFA



7. Company Profiles

Country Garden Services Holding

Evergrande Property Services Group

Sunac Services Holding

Jinke Smart Services Group

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services



