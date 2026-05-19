China-Russia ties benefit both sides, and are stabilizing force in a turbulent world: China Daily editorial

BEIJING, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following article was published today by China Daily.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China on Tuesday and Wednesday carries practical significance for the future development of bilateral ties and for global stability.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination, the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation and the year to kick-start events of the China-Russia Years of Education. The steady advancement of relations between the two nations demonstrates the significance of the high-level exchanges between Beijing and Moscow.

In a video address delivered on Tuesday before his visit to China, Putin noted that "regular mutual visits and Russia-China top-level talks are an important and integral part of our joint efforts to promote the entire range of relations between our two countries and unlock their truly limitless potential."

Under the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, bilateral ties have maintained stability, continuously deepening practical cooperation across different sectors.

In the process, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has achieved sustained development, presenting itself as a reference for a new type of major-country relationship featuring non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties.

Pragmatic cooperation remains one of the most dynamic pillars of bilateral relations. In recent years, China-Russia trade has maintained robust momentum despite a complex external environment. The structure of bilateral trade is also undergoing continuous optimization, with cooperation extending beyond traditional energy and raw materials to emerging sectors.

The political mutual trust and economic cooperation between the two neighbors reinforce one another in a virtuous cycle. The structural complementarity of the two economies is increasingly evident and is being effectively translated into tangible benefits for both peoples.

The people-to-people dimension of bilateral cooperation is also flourishing. Cultural exchanges between the two peoples have become increasingly vibrant, thanks to series of new policies facilitating communication.

Chinese tourists are visiting Russia in growing numbers, while more Russian people are traveling to China for sightseeing, business and cultural exchanges. Such interactions further strengthen the social foundation of bilateral friendship and inject new vitality into the long-term development of the relationship.

Beyond bilateral cooperation, China and Russia maintain close coordination on international and regional affairs. The two countries share similar or convergent positions on many major global issues, firmly supporting the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, advocating a multipolar world order and promoting greater democracy in international relations. Within multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, China and Russia work closely together to defend multilateralism, oppose unilateral actions and hegemonic practices, and promote greater representation for developing countries in global governance.

Against the backdrop of rising protectionism, unilateralism and geopolitical fragmentation, the China-Russia relationship serves as a stabilizing force in a turbulent world.

During Putin's visit, the two heads of state will exchange views on bilateral cooperation in various fields and on international and regional issues of mutual interest. As Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, the two sides will take the opportunity of Putin's visit to continue deepening and elevating relations, so as to inject more stability and positive energy to the world.

The China-Russia relationship reflects the sovereign choices of two independent nations pursuing development, security and mutually beneficial cooperation based on their own national interests and the broader interests of regional and global stability.

As the two countries commemorate important historical milestones in bilateral ties, it is anticipated that Putin's visit will further deepen strategic coordination, expand practical cooperation and inject greater certainty and positive energy into a volatile world.

SOURCE China Daily