China Sevoflurane Market 2018-2022: Demand for Narcotic Drugs will Continue to Increase, Creating a Promising Market for Sevoflurane

Sales Value of Sevoflurane in the Chinese Market Rose from CNY 82.8 Million in 2007 and to CNY 633 Million in 2017

According to the analysis, in 1996, the sevoflurane of Abbott entered the Chinese market, but currently Abbott holds a very small market share. The approved imported sevoflurane also comes from Maruishi and MARUKO of Japan and Baxter of the United States. In 2007 and 2008, CFDA approved the inhaled solution sevoflurane of Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and Lunan Better Pharmaceutical to go public in China. Gradually, domestic sevoflurane dominates the Chinese market.

As the environmental pollution intensifies and the population ages, the demand for medical services is rapidly rising. The hospitalization increased from 115 million in 2008 to 227 million in 2016, with the CAGR up to 7.8%. Among them, one quarter of patients was hospitalized for surgery. The increasing amount of surgery boosts the demand for narcotic drugs.

The market research shows that the sales value of sevoflurane in the Chinese market rose from less than CNY 4 million in 2005 to CNY 82.8 million in 2007 and to CNY 633 million in 2017. The CAGR during 2007 to 2017 reached about 22.6%.

According to the market research, the major market share holders in China are Maruishi, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Baxter, MARUKO and Lunan Better Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. In terms of sales volume, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical holds the biggest market occupancy, which in 2017 was about 55%.

It is expected that with the increasing surgery in China from 2018 to 2022, the demand for narcotic drugs will continue to increase, creating a promising future market for sevoflurane.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Sevoflurane-related Concepts



2 Market Overview of Sevoflurane



3 Analysis of Sevoflurane Sales in China, 2013-2017



4 Market Share of Sevoflurane Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017



5 Major Sevoflurane Manufacturers in Chinese Market, 2017-2018



6 Reference Sale Price of Sevoflurane Manufacturers in Hospitals, 2017-2018



7 Prospects of Sevoflurane in China, 2018-2022



Companies Mentioned

Abbott



Baxter

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Lunan Better Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Maruishi

Maruko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

