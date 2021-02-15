China Shipbuilding Industry Report 2021-2025: Depending on COVID-19 Impacts in 2021, the Industry May Not Recover Until 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Shipbuilding Industry, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Shipbuilding is a modern and comprehensive industry of strategic importance that provides technical equipment to industries such as water traffic, ocean development and national defense.



China's shipbuilding industry has been developing rapidly with the government's policy support and cost advantages since the beginning of the 21st century. China-made mainstream ships including container ships, bulk carriers and oil tankers and high-end ships including liquefied gas carriers have certain competitive advantages on the international market. In the recent decade, the global shipbuilding industry presented a market structure of tripartite China-South Korea-Japan competition.

According to the analyst, in 2020, affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the global new shipbuilding market remains sluggish. In 2020, pessimistic expectations in the global newbuilding market will increase, new ship transactions will decrease significantly, and the number of new ship orders received by major shipbuilding countries will decline year-on-year. From January to November 2020, China received orders for new ships of 22.52 million dwt, a year-on-year decrease of 8.7%.



Among them, orders for export ships were 19.77 million dwt, a year-on-year decrease of 13.5%, and export orders accounted for 87.8%. In the same period, Japan's orders for new ships dropped by 66.7% year-on-year, and South Korea's orders for new ships dropped by 8.4% year-on-year. The global market share has increased.



From January to November, China's shipbuilding completions, new orders, and hand-held orders accounted for 40.4%, 50.8% and 46.9% of the global market, respectively. The three major indicators are higher than in 2019. The completion of the shipbuilding industry was better than expected.

The COVID-19 epidemic that broke out in early 2020 has had a major impact on China's shipbuilding industry in the first quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, China's shipbuilding completion volume fell by 27.3% year-on-year.



It will gradually recover from April 2020. From January to November 2020, China's shipbuilding completed 33.24 million deadweight tons, down 2.6% year-on-year. Among them, the completed export ship volume was 30.03 million deadweight tons, a year-on-year decrease of 5.8%, and the completed export ship volume accounted for 90.3%.

On November 15, 2020, the ten ASEAN countries, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand formally signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP). RCEP is currently the world's largest free trade zone. In 2019, the 15 member states of RCEP have a total population of 2.27 billion, GDP of 26 trillion U.S. dollars, and total exports of 5.2 trillion U.S. dollars, each accounting for about 30% of the global total. The establishment of the RCEP free trade zone means that about one-third of the world's economy will form an integrated market.

After the agreement comes into effect, more than 90% of the goods trade in the region will eventually achieve zero tariffs, and the tax will be reduced to zero immediately and within 10 years, so that the RCEP free trade zone is expected to fulfill all the goods trade liberalization commitments in a relatively short time.



According to the analysis, After the RECP takes effect, it will greatly promote the import and export trade between the contracting states, thereby promoting the rapid development of intra-regional and external maritime trade. Shipping is still the most important mode of transportation in global trade. The signing of the RCEP agreement may bring new growth momentum to the shipping industry, and the development and growth of the shipping industry will create new market space for the shipbuilding industry.

According to this forecast, if the COVID-19 epidemic can be alleviated in 2021, the global and Chinese shipbuilding industry is expected to recover. If the epidemic continues, the global shipbuilding industry will still be in a downturn in 2021 and may not gradually recover until 2022.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on the global shipbuilding market

Development environment of shipbuilding in China

Sales volume and value of shipbuilding in China 2015-2025

2015-2025 Sales volume and value of shipbuilding in China by section 2015-2025

by section 2015-2025 Major shipbuilding Manufacturers and their market share in China

Export volumes and values of shipbuilding in China

Major export destinations of China's shipbuilding

shipbuilding Prices of shipbuilding in China

Prospects of Chinese shipbuilding Market 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Basic Concept of Shipbuilding Industry

1.1 Definition of Shipbuilding Industry

1.2 Classification of Ship Products

1.3 Methodology

1.4 The impact of COVID-19 on the shipbuilding industry

2 Analysis on China's Shipbuilding Industry

2.1 Development Environment of China's Shipbuilding Industry

2.1.1 Economic Environment

2.1.2 Policy Environment

2.1.3 Technological Environment

2.2 Shipbuilding Supply in China

2.2.1 Analysis of China's Shipbuilding Capacity

2.2.2 Main Operational Indicators of China's Shipbuilding Industry

2.3 Analysis of China's Demand for Ships

2.3.1 Overall Demand

2.3.2 Demand in Segment Markets

2.4 Exports of Ships from China

2.4.1 Overview

2.4.2 Major Export Destinations

2.4.3 Export Structure

3 Analysis on Competition in China's Shipbuilding Industry

3.1 Barriers to Entry in China's Shipbuilding Industry

3.1.1 Policy Barriers

3.1.2 Capital Barriers

3.1.3 Technological Barriers

3.2 Competition Structure of China's Shipbuilding Industry

4 Analysis on Major Shipbuilders in China, 2015-2020

4.1 Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

4.2 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd.

4.3 Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.

4.4 Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd.

4.5 Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd.

4.6 CSSC Chengxi Shipyard Co., Ltd.

4.7 Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.

4.8 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd.

4.9 Jiangsu New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

4.10 CSC Jinling Shipyard

5 Analysis on Shipbuilding Costs and Ship Prices in China, 2015-2020

5.1 Analysis of Shipbuilding Costs

5.2 Analysis of Ship Prices

5.3 Labor Cost

6 Forecast on Development of China's Shipbuilding Industry, 2021-2025

6.1 Factors Influencing Development of China's Shipbuilding Industry

6.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

6.1.2 Threats and Challenges

6.2 Forecast on Shipbuilding Supply in China

6.2.1 Forecast on Production Capacity

6.2.2 Forecast on Completion of Ships

6.3 Forecast on Shipbuilding Demand in China 2021-2025

6.3.1 Domestic Demand

6.3.2 Forecast on Export of Ships from China, 2021-2025

