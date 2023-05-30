China TAVR & TMV Market Report 2023: Decline in Prices of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Procedures Presents Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 May, 2023, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China TAVR & TMV Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China TAVR market is expected to reach US$2.60 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55.91%, for the duration spanning 2023-2027.

The TMV market in China is forecasted to reach US$1832.05 million in 2027, rising at a CAGR of 146.50%, for the time period of 2023-2027.

Factors such as growing prevalence of aortic stenosis, rise in approval of new TAVR products, rise in geriatric population and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by risks associated with TAVR procedures and challenge of patient selection in TMVI.

A few notable trends may include rising penetration of TAVR and TMV procedures, decline in prices of transcatheter mitral valve procedures, upcoming major TMVI products and rise in complications in open-heart surgery.

Currently, interventional heart valve therapy is advancing rapidly and is considered as a safe and minimal invasive treatment suitable for elderly patients with high surgical risks, poor health and other complications. With technology development, indications for interventional therapy are broadening.

In particular, driven by China's favorable policy encouraging innovative medical devices, a growing number of medical device companies have joined the competition of R&D of transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products in China. Growth in the R&D activities among major players in the country would drive the new products launch and would propel the TAVR and TMV market in China.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China TAVR and TMV Market.
  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
  • The company profiles of leading players (Medtronic PLC, Edwards Lifesciences, Venus MedTech HangZhou Inc., MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corporation and Peijia Medical) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

  • TAVR and TMV Products Manufacturers
  • Raw Material Suppliers
  • End Users (Hospitals, Surgical centers and Medical Institutes)
  • Research and Development Firms
  • Medical Technology Companies
  • Investment Banks
  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. China Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Aortic Stenosis
4.1.2 Rise in Approval of New TAVR Products
4.1.3 Rise in Geriatric Population
4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization
4.2 Key Trends
4.2.1 Rising Penetration of TAVR and TMV Procedures
4.2.2 Decline in Prices of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Procedures
4.2.3 Upcoming Major TMVI Products
4.2.4 Rise in Complications in Open-heart Surgery
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Risks Associated with TAVR Procedures
4.3.2 Challenge of Patient selection in TMVI

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 China Market
5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison
5.1.2 Key Players - R&D Expenditure Comparison
5.1.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison
5.1.4 Key Players - Second-generation TAVR Product Comparison

6. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Edwards Lifesciences
  • Venus MedTech HangZhou Inc.
  • MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corporation
  • Peijia Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/py63zc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Construction Chemicals Market Report 2023: Surge in Infrastructure Projects Boosts Sector

Europe Digital Gaming Market 2023: Revenue is Predicted to Maintain Continuous Growth Between 2022 and 2025, Backed by Government Initiatives to Boost Growth Further

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.