China Tire Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 10%

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "China Tire Market By Vehicle Type (PC, Two-wheeler, M&HCV, LCV, OTR, Three-wheeler), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Radial Vs, Bias, By Rim Size, By Price Segment, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% by 2023
Rising automobile sales and increasing per capita income are the major factors boosting demand for tires across the country.
China's vehicle fleet size witnessed a radical increase during the past decade, which has been driving tire demand in the country. Moreover, ongoing development in both urban as well as rural areas and significant improvement in road infrastructure have been driving the expansion of automobile as well as the country's tire market over the years.
China Tire Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of tire market in China:
- Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (PC, Two-wheeler, M&HCV, LCV, OTR, Three-wheeler), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Radial Vs, Bias, By Rim Size, By Price Segment
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factor Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Brand Recall
4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. China Tire Production Overview
6. China Tire Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, OTR, Two-wheeler and Three -wheeler)
6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)
6.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
6.2.4. By Rim Size
6.2.5. By Price Segment (Ultra-Budget/Budget/Premium)
6.2.6. By Company
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Vehicle Type
7. China Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
7.2.2. By Demand Category
7.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
7.2.4. By Rim Size
7.2.5. By Tire Size
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.3.1. By Rim Size
7.3.2. By Price Segment
8. China Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Demand Category
8.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
8.2.4. By Rim Size
8.2.5. By Tire Size
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.3.1. By Rim Size
8.3.2. By Price Segment
9. China Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Demand Category
9.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
9.2.4. By Rim Size
9.2.5. By Tire Size
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.3.1. By Rim Size
9.3.2. By Price Segment
10. China Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Demand Category
10.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
10.2.4. By Rim Size
10.2.5. By Tire Size
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.3.1. By Rim Size
10.3.2. By Price Segment
11. China OTR Tire Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Demand Category
11.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
11.2.4. By Rim Size
11.2.5. By Tire Size
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index
11.3.1. By Rim Size
11.3.2. By Price Segment
12. China Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.2.2. By Demand Category
12.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias
12.2.4. By Rim Size
12.2.5. By Tire Size
12.3. Market Attractiveness Index
12.3.1. By Rim Size
12.3.2. By Price Segment
13. Import-Export Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Policy Regulatory & Landscape
17. China Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1.1. Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd.
18.1.2. GITI Tire (China) Investment Company Ltd.
18.1.3. Sailun Jinyu Group Co. Ltd.
18.1.4. Kumho Tire Co. Ltd.
18.1.5. Triangle Tire Co. Ltd.
18.1.6. Hankook Tire China Co. Ltd.
18.1.7. Double Coin Holdings Ltd.
18.1.8. Cheng Shin Rubber (China) Co. Ltd.
18.1.9. Aelous Tyre Co. Ltd
18.1.10. Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company
19. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qwbr5m/china_tire?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-tire-market-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2023---market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-over-10-300636280.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article