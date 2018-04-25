China Tire Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 10%

The Chinese tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% by 2023

Rising automobile sales and increasing per capita income are the major factors boosting demand for tires across the country.



China's vehicle fleet size witnessed a radical increase during the past decade, which has been driving tire demand in the country. Moreover, ongoing development in both urban as well as rural areas and significant improvement in road infrastructure have been driving the expansion of automobile as well as the country's tire market over the years.

China Tire Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of tire market in China:

Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (PC, Two-wheeler, M&HCV, LCV, OTR, Three-wheeler), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Radial Vs, Bias, By Rim Size, By Price Segment

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factor Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. China Tire Production Overview



6. China Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, OTR, Two-wheeler and Three -wheeler)

6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)

6.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias

6.2.4. By Rim Size

6.2.5. By Price Segment (Ultra-Budget/Budget/Premium)

6.2.6. By Company

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Vehicle Type



7. China Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Demand Category

7.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias

7.2.4. By Rim Size

7.2.5. By Tire Size

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.3.1. By Rim Size

7.3.2. By Price Segment



8. China Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Demand Category

8.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias

8.2.4. By Rim Size

8.2.5. By Tire Size

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.3.1. By Rim Size

8.3.2. By Price Segment



9. China Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Demand Category

9.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias

9.2.4. By Rim Size

9.2.5. By Tire Size

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.3.1. By Rim Size

9.3.2. By Price Segment



10. China Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Demand Category

10.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias

10.2.4. By Rim Size

10.2.5. By Tire Size

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.3.1. By Rim Size

10.3.2. By Price Segment



11. China OTR Tire Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.2.2. By Demand Category

11.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias

11.2.4. By Rim Size

11.2.5. By Tire Size

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

11.3.1. By Rim Size

11.3.2. By Price Segment



12. China Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Vehicle Type

12.2.2. By Demand Category

12.2.3. By Radial Vs Bias

12.2.4. By Rim Size

12.2.5. By Tire Size

12.3. Market Attractiveness Index

12.3.1. By Rim Size

12.3.2. By Price Segment



13. Import-Export Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy Regulatory & Landscape



17. China Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1.1. Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd.

18.1.2. GITI Tire (China) Investment Company Ltd.

18.1.3. Sailun Jinyu Group Co. Ltd.

18.1.4. Kumho Tire Co. Ltd.

18.1.5. Triangle Tire Co. Ltd.

18.1.6. Hankook Tire China Co. Ltd.

18.1.7. Double Coin Holdings Ltd.

18.1.8. Cheng Shin Rubber (China) Co. Ltd.

18.1.9. Aelous Tyre Co. Ltd

18.1.10. Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company



19. Strategic Recommendations



