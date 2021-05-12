China Trastuzumab Market Report 2021-2025: Market Prospects, Prices Per Manufacturer, Major manufacturers, Sales and Concepts

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Trastuzumab Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody used to treat breast cancer and stomach cancer, and is especially used for the treatment of certain HER-2 positive cancers. The original drug, HERCEPTIN was developed by Roche's subsidiary corporation. In 2002, Trastuzumab entered the Chinese market. Currently, besides Roche, the other main manufacturer in the Chinese market is Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.



According to this market research, sales revenue of Trastuzumab in the Chinese market has an accelerated increase from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, sales value of Trastuzumab in China was approximately CNY1.52 billion, which decreased 22.5% YoY. The CAGR of sales value of Trastuzumab in China is about 19.8% in 2016 to 2020. The analyst analyzes that as the epidemic situation has been improved and the hospitals resume their operation, sales of Trastuzumab will have a recovery growth from 2021 to 2025.



The analyst analyzes that as the epidemic situation has been improved and the hospitals resume their operation, sales of Trastuzumab will have a recovery growth from 2021 to 2025. In addition, sales of Trastuzumab will also increase due to the price reduction and market expansion. Since Trastuzumab entered the Chinese market, its price has had a decreasing trend. For example, Roche's HERCEPTIN's price has dropped from CNY24,500 to CNY5,500.

The report predicts that with the launch of biosimilar drugs, the price of Trastuzumab may keep falling, which will lead to an increase in sales. Moreover, as the detection of HER-2 for gastric cancer continues to be promoted, Trastuzumab will have larger market penetration in the treatment of gastric cancer in the future.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Trastuzumab market

Trastuzumab market Sales value and volume of China's Trastuzumab 2016-2020

Trastuzumab 2016-2020 Competitive landscape of China's Trastuzumab market

Trastuzumab market Prices of Trastuzumab in China

Prices of Trastuzumab in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Trastuzumab market

Trastuzumab market Prospect of China's Trastuzumab market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Trastuzumab

1.1 Indications for Trastuzumab

1.2 Development of Trastuzumab in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Trastuzumab in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Trastuzumab sales in China



2 Sales of Trastuzumab in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Trastuzumab

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Trastuzumab

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Trastuzumab by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Trastuzumab Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Trastuzumab Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Roche Pharma (Schweiz) AG

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of HERCEPTIN (Roche's Trastuzumab) in China

3.3 Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of ZERCEPAC (Henlius' Trastuzumab) in China



4 Prices of Trastuzumab for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Roche Pharma (Schweiz) AG (HERCEPTIN)

4.2 Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (ZERCEPAC)



5 Prospect of Chinese Trastuzumab drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Trastuzumab Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Trastuzumab Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



