China Travel - Embark on a culinary journey in Nanchang

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Oct 26, 2024, 07:00 ET

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): "Is it city or not?" Recently, the 144-Hour Visa-Free Transit has not only sparked a craze for "China Travel" but also this catchphrase. Many Chinese cities have rolled out 144-hour visa-free transit for international travelers.

Tips for Nanchang start with the cuisine. As night fell, a selection of specialty snacks attracted numerous residents to head out for shopping and dining in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province. Let's embark on a culinary journey together with Li Xiaolong, an international student from Uzbekistan to go to the Bauhinia Night Market in Nanchang.

