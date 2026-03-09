China Trends | Whole-process people's democracy delivers stability, development: Ethiopian legislator

Xinhua News Agency

Mar 09, 2026

BEIJING, March 10, 2026

China's annual "two sessions" have drawn global attention. In a special coverage of the "two sessions," parliamentarians from around the world share their observations and expectations about the event.

In this episode, Dr. Dima Noggo, chairperson of Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives, highly praised China's whole-process people's democracy for its role in maintaining political stability and social harmony, as well as delivering economic progress. He noted that China's development path was planned, aiming at not only growth, but also redistributing the growth to the majority of the Chinese people.

