BEIJING, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhua News Agency:

China's annual "two sessions" have drawn global attention. In a special coverage of the "two sessions," parliamentarians from around the world share their observations and expectations about the event.

China Trends | Whole-process people's democracy delivers stability, development: Ethiopian legislator Speed Speed

In this episode, Dr. Dima Noggo, chairperson of Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives, highly praised China's whole-process people's democracy for its role in maintaining political stability and social harmony, as well as delivering economic progress. He noted that China's development path was planned, aiming at not only growth, but also redistributing the growth to the majority of the Chinese people.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930055/1.mp4