China-US relations need to overcome difficulties and move forward

After four years of disruption caused by the Trump administration, the return of China-U.S. relations to diplomatic channels is itself meaningful. The two sides had candid, in-depth, prolonged and constructive exchanges on bilateral, regional and international issues. They agreed that they will continue such high-level strategic communication, conduct mutually beneficial cooperation, avoid misunderstanding and misjudgment, forestall conflict and confrontation, and promote the sound and steady development of China-U.S. relations.

However, relations have not evolved to this stage overnight. In the last several years, the Trump administration initiated a "trade war" against China; suppressed Chinese companies and attempted to impede China's development regardless of international morality and principles; and challenged China's core interests and bottom lines on various issues, leaving behind many "negative assets" and causing unprecedented damage to China-U.S. relations. A single meeting is not enough to repair the damage. In addition, this dialogue revealed that the two countries have important and deep-seated differences.

Equality and mutual respect are the cornerstone of effective China-U.S. dialogue, and can help promote cooperation and manage differences. The United States has been a global hegemon for far too long. It is accustomed to imposing its own values on other countries as universal values, to pointing fingers at or meddling in others' internal affairs, and even willfully using military force. However, the U.S. won't prosper by stirring up chaos in other countries. There have been many cases showing that it has "sown the wind and reaped the whirlwind."

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi pointed out frankly: "We request that the U.S. side completely refrains from arbitrary interference in China's internal affairs. It's time to change its old pattern!" Mutual respect means respecting the facts, the sovereignty and core interests of all countries, and acting rationally. Without mutual respect, how can countries engage in international relations?

As the world's two largest economies, each with different social systems, China and the U.S. should look at the big picture and adopt a broadminded approach to bilateral relations, with determination as well as patience. It is anticipated that the candid dialogue this time will enable China-U.S. relations to move forward against all odds.

SOURCE China.org.cn

