China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Launches Online Order Service to Satisfy Residents' Food Demand

CHONGQING, China, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) (the "Company" or the "PLIN"), an emerging growth company primarily engaged in pork processing in China, today announced that the Company has launched online ordering service to communities in Chongqing, China where residents have limited outdoor access to food purchase due to the implemented epidemic control regulations following the spread of COVID-19.

On February 1, 2020, the Company, through its primary operating subsidiary Chongqing Penglin Food Co., Ltd, entered into a business cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Casin Community Comprehensive Service Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Casin Smart Service Group Co., Ltd. ("CSSG"), a leading property management service provider in China.Pursuant to the Agreement, Company's products can be ordered online through CSSG's e-commerce platform and get delivered to homes within five apartment complexes managed by CSSG in Chongqing, consists of approximately 70,000 residents.

Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and CEO of China Xiangtai Food, commented, "We are excited to work with CSSG to launch a online order and delivery service. It is a good start for us to serve five communities managed by CSSG and benefit over 70,000 residents. We hope to leverage the platform and deliver our products to more communities and help more people in the epidemic."

About China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd, is a food company primarily engaged in pork processing. The Company's operations span key sections of the pork processing value chain, including slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of a variety of fresh pork meat and parts. Primarily focused on pork products, the Company also offers other fresh and processed products, including beef, lamb and poultries. Through its core values, the Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, product quality, and sustainability to provide high-quality, nutritious, and tasty food in a responsible manner through its portfolio of trusted brands. For more information, please visit http://ir.plinfood.com/.

