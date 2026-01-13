ChinaAMC slashes fee for ten mega-ETFs to the industry lowest, potentially saving investors billions

30 ETFs under the company's banner offer the industry's lowest fee

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Asset Management Co. (ChinaAMC) announced that it has slashed the expense ratio on 10 mega-ETFs to the industry's lowest level, a move that could save investors billions of yuan annually.

These funds, each with a size of over 10 billion yuan(US$1.43 billion), include broad-market trackers such as CSI 300(510330), SSE 50(510050), Star Market 50(588000), CSI 1000(159845), CSI A500(512050), CSI 500(512500), bond ETFs such as SSE Market-Making Corporate Bond ETF(511200), CSI AAA Sci-Tech Innovation Corporate Bond ETF(551550), SSE Market-Making Treasury Bond (511100), as well as commodity ETF SGE Gold ETF(518850).

Expense ratio for the ten products has been reduced to 0.2% (0.15% management fee+0.05% custodian fee) from 0.6%(0.5% management fee+0.1% custodian fee).

Their combined AUM exceeds 677 billion yuan, which means the 10 trackers alone would save investors 2.7 billion yuan a year.

The fee cut is a response to the regulators' call to cede more benefits to investors and enhance investors' satisfaction, part of a broader drive to foster "high-quality development" for China's asset management industry.

After the latest fee cut, a total of 30 ETFs under ChinaAMC flagship offer the industry's lowest rate. Among them thematic ETFs, such as Robotics ETF (562500), and cross-border ETFs, such as Hang Seng Tech ETF(513180), entail an expense ratio of 0.6%, also the lowest in their respective categories.

Clarity Through Standardized Naming

Separately, ChinaAMC, the largest ETF manager in the country with a total AUM of over 1 trillion yuan, also adjusted the full names of 38 of its ETFs, allowing investors to better distinguish products among similar trackers.

The renaming follows a standard format combining the core investment target, ETF label and fund manager's name. For example, the simplified name of 5G communication ETF (515050) has been changed to Communication ETF ChinaAMC. The full names and tickers, however, remain the same.

The move aligns with regulators' requirement for a consistent, clear naming format that makes it easy for investors to distinguish managers based on fund name alone.

It also comes as China's ETF market is rapidly ballooning in size and new products are launched in a dizzying pace. After a strong market rally in the first trading sessions of this year, total market size surged to 6.273 trillion yuan, just days after it crossed the 6 trillion yuan mark at the end of 2025. Total number of ETFs swelled to 1,400. Many cluster around the same indices and carrying similar labels such as "A500 ETF" or "CSI A500 ETF Fund", making it hard even for professionals to distinguish who manages what.

About ChinaAMC

Founded in April 1998, China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) has grown to be one of the largest asset managers in China, with total AUM exceeding RMB3.2 trillion (US$449.5billion) as of Sept 30, 2025. It positioned itself as a full-service and versatile asset management platform that operates across asset classes, industries and regions. ChinaAMC has been China's largest equity ETF provider for 21 consecutive years (2005-2025).

Source: ChinaAMC. AUM includes subsidiaries. ETF data as of Jan 12, 2026. The FX rate is sourced from PBoC of the closing price of Jan 12, 2026

Disclaimer

Investment involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The information contained herein is for reference only and reflects prevailing market conditions and our judgment as of the release date, which are subject to change without further notice.

