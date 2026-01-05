In an extraordinary year for China's ETF market, ChinaAMC leads the growth

Asia's largest ETF market added US$329.1 billion last year to surpass 6 trillion yuan($858.5 billion). ChinaAMC alone grew by nearly 300 billion yuan

BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a strong showing of onshore stock market and robust inflow, China's ETF market delivered the strongest AUM growth since its launch in 2005, gaining 2.3 trillion yuan(US$329.1 billion) last year, an increase that exceeded the market's total size by end-2023.

The rapid pace has vaulted the market value passing 6 trillion yuan(US$858.5 billion) by the end of 2025, representing a 34.7% annualized growth rate over the past five years.

Sparked by fresh bouts of enthusiasm toward China's technological breakthrough, especially the DeepSeek moment in early 2025, and the unexpected resilience the economy showed against the tariff hike, the blistering market saw 1.3 trillion yuan of net inflow. This was further boosted by the asset appreciation, as the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 18.41% last year, and the tech-heavy ChiNext Index surged 49.57%.

The boom, however, is not evenly spread, as AI-related internet and communications sectors, along with gold and non-ferrous metals, enjoyed stunning valuation gain, while consumer-related food, drink and property sectors lagged. This trend is evident in the top ten ETFs by fund inflows, including Hong Kong-listed internet companies, gold and securities firms(a proxy for a bull stock market).

ChinaAMC leads in size, growth and inflows

From an ETF manager perspective, China Asset Management Co. (ChinaAMC) leads the market——Asia's largest——in terms of overall AUM, AUM growth, total net inflow and daily average turnover, thanks to its entrenched position in broad-based market and advanced deployment in thematic ETF.

The ETF juggernaut saw its AUM expanding 298.8 billion yuan to reach 957.3 billion yuan, extending its top spot in China's equity ETF market for 21 consecutive years. The growth of nearly 300 billion beat all other Chinese managers, with net inflow totaling 131.6 billion.

The largest contributor is its flagship CSI 300 ETF(510330), which drew in 28.15 billion yuan, the highest among all broad-based ETFs and the second-largest AUM growth among all ETFs, only trailing a gold ETF issued by Huaan Funds.

Other major magnets include Hang Seng Tech ETF(513180) and A500 ETF(512050). CSI Robotics ETF(562500) attracted 19.44 billion, the biggest among all A-share technology-themed ETFs.

After the extraordinary growth, China market hosts seven mega ETFs with 100 billion yuan or more AUM, two of which are managed by ChinaAMC: CSI 300 ETF(510330) and SSE 50 ETF(510050). With 118 products, the ETF powerhouse boasts the largest number of ETF and the most comprehensive product line, encompassing domestic, cross-border, fixed-income, commodities and money market funds.

"At ChinaAMC, we view ETF not merely a simple copy of indices, but a proactive vehicle to express our investment ideas based on future-oriented research," said Xu Meng, Executive Manager of Quantitative Investment, ChinaAMC. "Products that were most sought after in 2025, such as AI, 5G and chips, were actually incepted six years ago, an embodiment of our forward thinking."

About ChinaAMC

Founded in April 1998, China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) has grown to be one of the largest asset managers in China, with total AUM exceeding RMB3.2 trillion (US$449.5billion) as of Sept 30, 2025. It positioned itself as a full-service and versatile asset management platform that operates across asset classes, industries and regions. ChinaAMC has been China's largest equity ETF provider for 21 consecutive years (2005-2025).

Disclaimer

