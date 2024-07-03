China.org.cn: 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference opens in Beijing

BEIJING, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of the 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC) was held on the morning of July 2 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing. Nearly 1,000 people from both China and beyond, including more than 300 distinguished guests from over 50 countries and international organizations, attended the opening ceremony of the conference.

Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Zhuang Rongwen, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, director of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, and minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China, Liu Liehong, a member of the leading Party members' group of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and secretary of the leading Party members' group and head of the National Data Administration (NDA), Xin Guobin, a member of the leading party members' group and vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Shasa Fatima Khwaja, minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan, Sameer Al Ansari, CEO of Digital Asset Oasis in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, also addressed the opening ceremony, which was presided over by Yin Yong, deputy secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and mayor of Beijing Municipal People's Government.

At the 2023 GDEC, Beijing issued the Global Digital Economy Partner City Cooperation Initiative. Over the past year, with the joint efforts of all parties, digital economy cooperation among global cities has transformed from vision to reality, and from concept to action. Today, with cities joining the Initiative, and the "circle of friends" of the global digital economy partnership has once again expanded, continuing to promote practical cooperation in the digital field.

As a national science and technology innovation center and an international exchange center, Beijing is striving to build a benchmark city for the digital economy with its unique resource endowment. At present, the city's new infrastructure such as 5G base stations and intelligent computing centers is improving rapidly, its data element ecosystem has taken shape, and digital industries such as artificial intelligence and autonomous driving are booming.

As a window for the display and exchange of achievements in the construction of benchmark cities, the GDEC provides a high-end, international, and professional exchange and cooperation platform for building an inclusive, balanced, innovative and inclusive global digital economy paradigm characterized by win-win cooperation and common prosperity.

The 2024 GDEC was approved by the State Council of China and hosted by the Beijing Municipal People's Government and the Cyberspace Administration of China. Themed on "Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence and Sharing a New Digital Future", the event set up a "1+6+3+N" organizational framework, including an opening ceremony and main forum, six high-level forums, three brand activities, and a number of themed forums and side activities.

