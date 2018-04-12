China's Ancient City of Xi'an Hosts Logistics Expo in Push to Become the World's Logistics Hub

The Expo, whose participants included rail equipment giant CRRC and the logistic arms of JD.com and HNA Group, seeks to promote modern logistics and smart transportation through a shared platform, and propel China's supply-side reforms and economic upgrades through a grand initiative of connectivity that facilitates trade and logistics flows between eastern and western China and further out to countries along the B&RI.

"The Expo is a key driver of development for the region, and we are thrilled that this year's event drew so many leading companies who are eager to take advantage of the benefits that the B&RI offers," the Western China International Logistics Industry Expo official said. "Xi'an, China's transportation and logistics hub, must consolidate its position by establishing a modern logistics infrastructure, cultivating trillion-yuan logistics businesses, and projecting its clout into regions in western China and along China's modern Silk Road, or the Belt & Road."

Located in the heart of China, Xi'an has already built a preliminary framework for logistics that is starting to contribute to the city's economic growth and opening up. In 2017, Xi'an recorded 254.5 billion yuan (US$ 40.42 billion) in total imports and exports, up 39.1 percent from a year earlier. Exports jumped 63.9 percent to 155.2 billion yuan (US$ 24.7 billion), while imports grew 12.5 percent to 99.3 billion yuan (US$ 15.8 billion).

Seeking to capitalize on this growth, JD.com has set up its global logistics headquarters in Xi'an, while HNA has also based its modern logistics center in the city. Meanwhile, Xi'an has lured investments from top Chinese and global tech giants including Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei and ZTE, who seek to grasp historic development opportunities in the city. Other renowned companies that are ramping up investment in Xi'an include Suning, ZTO Express, YTO Express, China Railway Group and China State Construction.

About the Western China International Logistics Industry Expo

Created by the Xi'an Municipal People's Government in 2010 in response to priorities laid out by the State Council and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the Western China International Logistics Industry Expo (the Expo) is the premier gathering of leaders and experts within the transportation and logistics industry in China.

