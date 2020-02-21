China's Construction Industry Databook Forecast 2023 with Coverage of 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction
Feb 21, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides data and trend analyses on the construction industry in China, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in the residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks. In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
According to this research, the construction industry in China is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9% to reach CNY 12,389.2 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be CNY 2,019.9 billion in 2018, posting a CAGR of 7.1% during review period.
Report Scope
Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 in China. KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
China Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in China
- Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
China Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in China
China Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical & pharmaceutical
- Metal & material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in China
China Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in China
China Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Companies Mentioned
- China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
- China Railway Group Limited
- China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
- China Communications Construction Co Ltd
- Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited
- China Vanke Co. Ltd.
- Dalian Wanda Group S.A.ghai Construction Group Co Ltd
- China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd
- Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited
- Longfor Group Holdings Limited
- Sunac China Holdings Limited
- BBMG Corporation
- Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd
- China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd.
- China National Materials Co Ltd
- Agile Property Holdings Ltd
- Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited
- Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
- Gemdale Corporation
