China's innovative reform agenda: providing the world an alternative path to modernization

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

Jul 26, 2024, 02:14 ET

BEIJING, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

With the 3rd plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee outlining reforms to achieve modernization, Liu Qiao, dean of Peking University's Guanghua School of Management, told #ChinaPerspectives that China has devised a unique solution to combat the decline in productivity growth. Through fostering new quality productive forces and leveraging a market+government model to address key challenges, China will bring the world with an alternative route to modernization.

Continue Reading
Video
Video

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Also from this source

New economic model set to boost strength

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: China will likely pursue a new economic model to drive a smooth transition in growth engines, potentially...
Ordos cashmere, wool exhibition opens with pizzazz

Ordos cashmere, wool exhibition opens with pizzazz

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: The 7th China (Ordos) International Cashmere and Wool Exhibition, themed on Cashmere Capital of the World,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics