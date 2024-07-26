China's innovative reform agenda: providing the world an alternative path to modernization

BEIJING, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

With the 3rd plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee outlining reforms to achieve modernization, Liu Qiao, dean of Peking University's Guanghua School of Management, told #ChinaPerspectives that China has devised a unique solution to combat the decline in productivity growth. Through fostering new quality productive forces and leveraging a market+government model to address key challenges, China will bring the world with an alternative route to modernization.

Video

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn