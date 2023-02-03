China's Largest Exported Telescopic Crane, XCMG XCC2000, Completes Its First Assignment in Europe.

LIVNO, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the completion of the first wind turbine with 136-meter blades that will be a part of the Ivovik Wind Farm Project in Livno, Bosnia and Herzegovina, XCC2000, China's largest exported telescopic boom wind power crane, completed its first lifting assignment in Europe, breaking the hoisting record of comparable models in the sector. The XCC2000 is a product of XCMG Hoisting Machinery, whom provides the most complete product varieties and series in the globe wide.

As part of the construction of the wind power project, 20 China-made wind turbines, with a total installed capacity of 84MW, are to be erected using the XCC2000. This is the largest renewable energy generation project in Bosnia and Herzegovina and has been designated as a key national program by the local government. It is also the largest energy project that any Chinese company has invested in and built in the region and serves as a landmark project for the Belt and Road initiative in Europe. The project has been included in the list of achievements of the China-Central and Eastern European Leaders Summit in 2021.

The construction site of the Ivovik wind power project is located at just over 1,500 meters above sea level, with most of the construction taking place in the middle of the Bosnian winter, a period noted for its strong winds and unpredictable weather, posing a great test for the entire lifting operation and strict requirements on the hoisting capacity, operational mobility, and transport accessibility of the lifting equipment. As a key piece of equipment in the construction of the Ivovik wind power project, the XCC2000 stood out for its excellent lifting and transferring performance.

Strong lifting performance

With a maximum main boom length of 81.4 meters and a maximum wind power boom length of 80 meters, the XCC2000 is one of the most sophisticated and technologically advanced 1,000-ton super cranes created by XCMG. It can hoist loads up a full 150 meters.

Outstanding capability to move around the whole of the construction site easily

The 4.5m narrow track crawler base plate on the XCC2000 can carry a large boom that can transfer heavy loads to different points around the construction site, making it a more efficient option for installing large wind turbines while lowering the cost of erecting the wind turbine and enhancing the efficiency of the construction phase of the project.

To ensure the project is completed on time, XCMG assembled a professional service team to develop a science-based and systematic lifting operation plan, with XCC2000 as the main crane and two XCA130_E all-terrain cranes as auxiliaries. The XCMG equipment not only withstood the test of wind, frost, snow, rain, subfreezing temperatures and other adverse weather conditions throughout the lifting operation but also completed the construction work within the allotted time, ensuring that the turbine was installed efficiently and reliably.

"The super high reliability and micro-motion of XCMG lifting equipment assured the fast and accurate installation of the wind turbine under challenging and changeable weather conditions," said Yang Jianjun, deputy general manager of Youtone, the contractor of the project. "The service team also provided labor and equipment support for the project, which is why we chose XCMG".

