China's Medical Device Market Value Hits $179B, 90th CMEF in Shenzhen to Feature a Plethora of Technological Products

SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 90th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) is set to take place in Shenzhen from October 12th to 15th, 2024. With an expected attendance of over 200,000 visitors from more than 150 countries, the exhibition is poised to be a global showcase of cutting-edge technology. Over 4,000 enterprises will be exhibiting their latest advancements in medical equipment. China's medical device market has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a market capitalization of 1.27 trillion yuan ($179 billion) in 2023, as reported by China Daily.

CMEF

For over 40 years, CMEF has been steadfast in its mission to create a global platform for international exchanges, cross-border trade, and diverse collaborations. With 10 exhibition halls, CMEF will showcase the latest products and technologies across the entire industry. Notably, China has made remarkable advancements in technology to meet the evolving demands of healthcare.

Portable Medical Devices Conduce to First Aid Efficiency the World Economic Forum projects that the climate crisis could lead to an alarming increase of 14.5 million deaths by 2050. The escalating extreme weather events has raised public awareness of the importance of first aid. Chinese companies have developed more convenient medical devices to assist in on-site rescue operations. For example, a portable emergency-specific Digital Radiography (DR) system weighs only 23 kilograms, features an internal power supply, and allows for X-ray imaging and diagnosis.

Advancement of Robotics Technology Further Enhances Medical Accuracy

With the further development of intelligent technology, robotics has permeated the field of healthcare. In China, an Endoscopic Surgical Robot has been successfully employed in over 20 hospitals, assisting in more than 300 surgeries. This product features a 3D high-definition vision system, a flexible multi-degree-of-freedom mechanical arm, and a groundbreaking grip design. The surgical robot has undergone clinical training and trial studies in dozens of hospitals, with a 100% success rate for over 60 remote surgeries.

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) Elevates Patients' Experience

IoT has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency of medical services and patients' experience. An advanced medical imaging IT solution seamlessly connects multiple imaging modalities and medical institutions. One notable implementation of this solution can be seen in the collaboration between Shenzhen Baoan People's Hospital and Zayu People's Hospital, located on the southwestern border of China. Overcoming a 3,000-kilometer distance, it eliminates the need for remote residents to travel for medical consultations, providing them with access to top-tier care.

This year, CMEF launched the WeTalk Global Stage to boost global business. An after-event organized by the Consulate General of Italy on the Italian medical ecosystem attracted nearly a hundred attendees. The initiative will continue at the 90th CMEF.

The Chinese market has become one of the most promising global medical device industry. As a gateway for enterprises entering the Chinese market, CMEF focuses on technological and trade exchanges, further accelerating the development of the industry.

