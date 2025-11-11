China's Megacap Aviation Brings 13 Carriers to Freightos' Digital Booking Platform

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking and payment platform, today announced a partnership with Megacap Aviation Service, a leading General Sales Agent (GSA) specializing in China trade lanes. Through this agreement, more than 5,000 global freight forwarders using WebCargo by Freightos will gain digital access to capacity from 13 airlines in Megacap's portfolio, beginning with Ethiopian Airlines—Africa's largest cargo network operator. This will later expand to other major carriers spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Asia's import and export activity—particularly China's—continues to fuel the growth of global trade and freight. As this momentum builds, Freightos' commitment is clear: delivering transparency and instant access to rates and capacity, empowering the continued growth and development of China and the wider Asian region.

Megacap Aviation Service is a premier GSA that represents multiple international carriers in Asia, streamlining their sales operations in China. The integration provides real-time access to Ethiopian Airlines' capacity, pricing, and booking, followed by additional carriers, most notably Aeromexico. WebCargo by Freightos users will benefit from Megacap's regional market expertise and Ethiopian Airlines' extensive network—especially valuable for China–Africa trade corridors and connecting routes across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

"WebCargo by Freightos excels at combining best of breed capacity options, ultimately making global trade more efficient, transparent, and accessible for all stakeholders in the supply chain," said Zvi Schreiber, CEO at Freightos. "Through our partnership with Megacap Aviation, forwarders will have instant digital access to 13 carriers, including Ethiopian Airlines. This enables them to extend seamless capacity from Asia to enterprise shippers via our Freightos Enterprise offering."

"Megacap has always been passionate about emerging markets—from Asia to Latin America and Africa—regions with enormous potential where logistics distribution digitalization still has a long way to go," said Mr Jerry Xu (Xu Zheng), Managing Director of Megacap Aviation Services. "Through our collaboration with WebCargo by Freightos, we expect to deliver practical results in digital distribution across these markets, enabling clients to easily access real-time logistics prices, book services instantly, and gain full visibility into logistics dynamics. As an airline GSSA, we aim to find new growth paths through this partnership and to tap AI operations to better serve our partner airlines. We're confident that together we'll create a win-win situation for all stakeholders."

Forwarders looking to book Ethiopian Airlines and other Megacap Aviation partner carriers on WebCargo by Freightos, click here.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile, and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. Futures of FBX are traded on CME and SGX.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

Media Contact:

Tali Aronsky

PR Lead, Freightos

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319256/4496202/Freightos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Freightos