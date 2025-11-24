Click-to-Ship: Jambojet Joins Freightos by WebCargo, Expanding Digital Cargo Connectivity Across East Africa

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading global freight booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today announced that Jambojet Cargo, Kenya's leading regional carrier, has joined WebCargo by Freightos' platform, enabling freight forwarders to digitally book cargo capacity across Jambojet's extensive East African network.

Through this integration, WebCargo's network gains instant digital access to Jambojet Cargo's nine key routes, connecting major economic centers across Kenya and Tanzania. Operating from its primary hub in Nairobi, Jambojet serves Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Malindi, Diani, Lamu and Zanzibar, and in the future will be available to interlining agreements. The airline transports a wide range of goods—from fresh produce to pharmaceuticals and e-commerce shipments—supporting regional trade and supply chains. With Jambojet Cargo now live on WebCargo by Freightos, and in the future available to interlining agreements, freight forwarders can compare live rates, book shipments instantly, and manage air cargo digitally, improving visibility, reducing manual coordination, and ensuring faster, more reliable service. Freightos processes an annualized run rate of over 1.6 million transactions on its platform.

"Partnering with Jambojet Cargo expands WebCargo by Freightos' reach in one of Africa's most dynamic logistics markets," said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. "By bringing more regional carriers online, we're continuing Freightos' mission to make global trade smoother and more efficient—helping forwarders and shippers access the capacity they need, when they need it and where they need it."

"Digitalization is reshaping air cargo across Africa, and Jambojet is proud to be at the forefront of this change, providing our customers with a modern and easy-to-use booking experience," said Karanja Ndegwa, MD & CEO at Jambojet. "By joining WebCargo by Freightos, we're giving freight forwarders faster, smoother, and more reliable access to our network—supporting the region's expanding trade and connectivity. Looking ahead, we're excited to make our capacity available for interlining on WebCargo by Freightos' platform, helping strengthen links between African markets and the world."

Freight forwarders interested in booking Jambojet Cargo capacity can register here.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile, and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. Futures of FBX are traded on CME and SGX.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

